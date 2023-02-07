ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

A Hallmark Fan Favorite Is at the Center of a Romantic Mystery in a New ‘Spring Into Love’ Premiere

Imagine if your photo ended up on the cover of a magazine…. Fans will be in for a real treat come March when Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes returns to star in a new premiere during the network’s Spring Into Love event. In fact, his movie, A Picture of Her, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm. So, who will be his lovely leading lady this time around?
Looper

Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?

"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Randy Sherrell From ‘Home Town’? Why He Left the HGTV Show

Renovating properties on HGTV’s Home Town takes a talented team of people! Erin and Ben Napier have introduced viewers to several of their friends and team members who help their projects come to life. Randy Sherrell is a woodworker whose contributions to the program did not go unnoticed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him and why he left the show.
FanSided

6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Closer Weekly

Who Is Mallorie Rasberry on HGTV’s ‘Home Town’? Meet Erin Napier’s Longtime Best Friend

Fans of Erin and Ben Napier love learning more about their community in Laurel, Mississippi. The small town is the location of the hit HGTV series Home Town, with a cast full of friends and family members who assist in their home renovation projects. Mallorie Rasberry has become a favorite on the program with her helpful DIY tips. Get to know more about the TV personality by scrolling below.
