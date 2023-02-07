ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

WETM 18 News

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
informnny.com

New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY

Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns

Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas

BUFFALO, NY – An Amherst man has been indicted for the murder of his mother inside their home on Thistle Lea the day after Christmas. Erie County District Attorney, John J. Flynn, announces that 35-year-old Om D. Samant of Amherst was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony).  An Amherst Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Thistle Lea on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m. The defendant is accused of killing his mother by beating and stabbing The post Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
AMHERST, NY
WNYT

Extra SNAP assistance granted for February

New Yorkers who receive SNAP assistance will get some more help during the month of February. Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing New Yorkers will get at least the maximum level of food benefits. It comes as federal funding for SNAP assistance is scheduled to dry up after February. All counties...
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

