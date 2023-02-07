BUFFALO, NY – An Amherst man has been indicted for the murder of his mother inside their home on Thistle Lea the day after Christmas. Erie County District Attorney, John J. Flynn, announces that 35-year-old Om D. Samant of Amherst was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). An Amherst Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Thistle Lea on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m. The defendant is accused of killing his mother by beating and stabbing The post Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.

AMHERST, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO