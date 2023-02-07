Read full article on original website
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are charged with grand larceny and conspiracy after scamming a Throop elderly couple out of $24,000, New York State Police announced Friday. On February 8, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. They say...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY
Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns
Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ECSO: fentanyl, cocaine seized in drug bust
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office say they seized three and a half kilos of cocaine and five ounces of fentanyl.
Buffalo area raids result in arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, and more than $400,000
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police, and the FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of guns, drugs, and large sums of cash following a three-month long investigation. However, authorities spent just as much time at an afternoon news conference,...
Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘swatting’ calls, assures community
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is addressing “swatting” incidents in an effort to assure the community that deputies will take any threats made locally seriously. The Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement agencies throughout Vermont received calls reporting active...
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Missing: Why are there so many cases in Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
"The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal," State police said.
Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas
BUFFALO, NY – An Amherst man has been indicted for the murder of his mother inside their home on Thistle Lea the day after Christmas. Erie County District Attorney, John J. Flynn, announces that 35-year-old Om D. Samant of Amherst was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). An Amherst Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Thistle Lea on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m. The defendant is accused of killing his mother by beating and stabbing The post Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo teen sentenced for role in McKinley High School attack; shooter pleads guilty
The teen, who was 17 at the time of the incident and was sentenced as a youthful offender, will spend the next one to three years at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
Extra SNAP assistance granted for February
New Yorkers who receive SNAP assistance will get some more help during the month of February. Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing New Yorkers will get at least the maximum level of food benefits. It comes as federal funding for SNAP assistance is scheduled to dry up after February. All counties...
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
