5 of the best cookies in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether you like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin, one of these Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie craving. First, it was cupcakes and now cookies are having a moment in the culinary world. More cookie shops are opening in and around Raleigh. Here are a few of our favorites.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
This is the most romantic restaurant in North Carolina, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Wake County reduces pet adoption fee to $25 for week of Valentine's Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is reducing its adoption fee for Valentine's Day week. Between Saturday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 17, adoption fees for dogs older than six months will be $25. Cats will be name-your-price. According to Wake County, there are currently 72 dogs...
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
WRAL News
Men Count program brings positive influence to NC school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Hayes grew up in rural Georgia in the mid-1970s with one beef: few of his elementary school teachers looked like him. “My dad would tell me, ’you can complain about it or do something about it,” Hayes told The Charlotte Observer. Decades later,...
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
Car crashes into Airborne and Special Operations Museum Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car crashed into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:29 p.m. The preliminary investigation reveled that the car ran off the road and crashed into the museum, located at 100 Bragg Boulevard, near Walter Street.
grovewood.com
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
