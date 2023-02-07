ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

5 of the best cookies in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether you like chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin, one of these Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie craving. First, it was cupcakes and now cookies are having a moment in the culinary world. More cookie shops are opening in and around Raleigh. Here are a few of our favorites.
RALEIGH, NC
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Men Count program brings positive influence to NC school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Hayes grew up in rural Georgia in the mid-1970s with one beef: few of his elementary school teachers looked like him. “My dad would tell me, ’you can complain about it or do something about it,” Hayes told The Charlotte Observer. Decades later,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Airborne and Special Operations Museum Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car crashed into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:29 p.m. The preliminary investigation reveled that the car ran off the road and crashed into the museum, located at 100 Bragg Boulevard, near Walter Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
grovewood.com

Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
