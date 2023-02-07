Read full article on original website
Blue Ox Millworks Honored for Historical and Restorative Significance
Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a permanent historical plaque recognizing their historic significance in a ceremony hosted by The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Blue Ox Millworks has served Eureka and Humboldt County since 1973, originally opening as a...
Original Stories and Music by Jeff DeMark and Friends at the EXIT Theatre
The Exit Theatre presents a weekend of original stories and music Friday, February 17-19. Friday and Saturday’s shows start at 7:30p.m. and there’s a Sunday matinee at 3p.m. which will benefit the Breast and GYN Health Project. The Exit theater is located on the Arcata Plaza, upstairs at 890 G Street. Admission is $10 cash at the door, through the webnsite at www.theexit.org calling 415-203-2513.
Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
‘Stories and Some Music’ at the EXIT Theatre in Arcata
Stories and Some Music presents a weekend of original stories and music by Paul Bressoud, Larry Crist, Michael Crowley, Janine Volkmar and Jeff and Paul DeMark. Performances February 17, 18, and 19; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit the Breast and GYN Health Project.
Local Cannabis Companies and Non-Profits Join Humanity Heroes in Distributing Full Backpacks to the Unhoused in Eureka
Los Angeles-based non-profit Humanity Heroes is returning to Eureka for its third annual day of giving. On February 25, the non-profit will distribute 300 backpacks filled with the unhoused community’s most-requested daily essentials. The ‘Humanity Pack Campaign’ began in Los Angeles when cannabis entrepreneur Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis felt moved...
North Coast Co-op Accepting Applications for $22K in Available Grant Funding
North Coast Co-op invites tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations (or organizations fiscally sponsored by one) and/or public schools located in Humboldt County to apply to its Cooperative Community Fund grant program. This year there is $22,000 available for grants ranging $500-$3,000. Funds will be granted to projects that address at least...
Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn: An ‘infectious laugh’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn, loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, and wonderful friend, born in...
Cal Poly Humboldt Students Protest After Admin Changes Housing Policy and Adds Enrollment
Yesterday, hundreds of students poured into the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata voicing their passionate opposition to a new policy announced by the administration which prioritizes on-campus dorms for Freshmen and transfer students while requiring returning students to either find their own housing or use motel rooms that are being called bridge housing.
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
Shasta Wants to be Your Bestie!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. Anyone looking for a bestie?? Shasta would love to be considered! She is a happy, friendly girl who on occasion will see if she can be a lap dog. Affectionate Shasta is about four years old and weighs 55 pounds.
Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes
Press release from the Mad River Community Hospital:. The Board of Mad River Community Hospital voted to accept management’s recommendation to provide for the orderly suspension of home health services effective upon the completion of services to our existing patients (in or about April, 2023). Mad River Home Health Services will begin referring prospective home health patients to health providers within the County.
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
In the Emerald Triangle as Animal Shelters Are Reaching Capacity, Euthanizing Animals Looms as Terrible but Possible Option
Economic woes are hitting shelter animals hard, as would-be adopters struggle with rising costs, housing insecurity, and the difficulty of finding affordable veterinary care. The result is that animal shelters across the country are at capacity. Some shelters have even re-instituted the practice of euthanizing for lack of space. Mendocino...
Measure U Will Raise Your Parcel Tax Bill: You Should Vote YES Anyways, Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements to Begin in June at ACV
The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994. Work...
Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
PG&E Says They Are Working to Help Customers Deal With the Impacts of Increased Energy Costs
PG&E trucks in the Garberville area in 2021. [Photos from PG&E]Press release from PG&E:. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are seeing much higher energy bills this winter. PG&E knows that’s a challenge for many customers and is sharing why bills are higher and how the company is supporting its customers.
One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
