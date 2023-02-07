Read full article on original website
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Who won the deal between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves?
They’ve finally done it, folks. After trying to ship Russell Westbrook for what feels like an eternity now, the Lakers have finally moved off the Triple-Double King’s massive contract and brought back some players they hope can help. The Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected...
OKC Thunder Spoils LeBron James' Historic Night, 133-130
A red-hot shooting night for the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers en route to their 26th win of the season.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Knicks trade Cam Reddish and future protected 1st to Trail Blazers for Josh Hart
The New York Knicks added a veteran wing and former college teammate of Jalen Brunson in Josh Hart, while sending Cam Reddish and a future first to Portland.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach and star player had ‘heated exchange’ at halftime of loss to Thunder
Despite Tuesday night being an evening of historic celebration for the Los Angles Lakers franchise, it seems the team’s poor
FOX Sports
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
Celtics trade grade for Mike Muscala deal with Thunder
With only a few hours left before the passing of a crazy 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics made a move for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. The C’s dealt forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks in return for the 31-year-old. While the Thunder...
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles Clippers Showing Interest In Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers are said to have internal interest in Russell Westbrook should he be bought out by the Utah Jazz.
Thunder And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
FOX Sports
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the...
sportingalert.com
Los Angeles Lakers moving Thomas Bryant to Denver Nuggets
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a big move to trade center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, ESPN is reporting on Thursday. The Lakers,The Athletic also reported will be replacing Bryant with Mo Bamba, who they acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic for point guard Patrick Beverley.
