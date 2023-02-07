Doc Rivers, Sixers discuss handling trade rumors with deadline looming

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are likely going to be a team involved in a slew of rumors and reports as Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST continues to quickly approach.

There are two names that continue to pop up on the Sixers’ side of things in the form of Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz. Both of their names have popped up in trade interest and Korkmaz has even officially requested a trade out of the only NBA home he has had in the league.

With that being said, the Sixers still have a game to play on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics before the deadline hits and now is the time to keep the focus on that rather than the deadline.

Keeping the focus on basketball

Philadelphia still has its eyes set on a title. Therefore, it is on coach Doc Rivers to keep the focus on winning basketball games rather than trying to get ready for the deadline.

“It just does if it affects one of my players, but other than that, just more time talking to Daryl (Morey) and Elton (Brand), not much,” Rivers said when asked if it affects him as a coach. “I’m just trying to keep the guys moving forward. That’s every coach who will tell you that.”

The vibes around the team

At this time in 2022, the Ben Simmons saga hung over this franchise like a dark cloud. The time was ticking on whether he would be moved and for what so the Sixers had to make a move. Therefore, Rivers canceled practice on the day of the deadline while Simmons, along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, was sent to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

“It’s different than last year,” Rivers stated. “Last year, we had a trade happening in the middle of practice, if you remember, and we all pretty much knew who the trade was involving. So that was a tougher one last year.”

How are the players handling the deadline noise?

Considering that the world is ruled so much by social media and all of the stuff that comes with it, anything can happen at a moment’s notice. All of the hypothetical trades and the talking amongst reporters and players can be a lot at times.

“It’s a tricky business, but at the same time, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a little entertaining on Twitter stuff like that,” laughed De’Anthony Melton. “Just to see so many potentials and stuff and it’s just cool to see sometimes, but I don’t get into that. If it happens, it happens.”

Trying to block out the noise

At this point, blocking out the trade rumor noise can be very tough for anybody to handle. However, some have found a way to master not caring about the deadline and focusing on work.

“Someone gave me the best advice they’re like ‘The NBA is how little can you actually give an F, but actually give an F’, so I can’t control any of that,” said Georges Niang. “So why consume my mind on something that I have zero control over? All I control is my attitude, my effort, and how I treat other people, and hopefully, I get traded that carries on to where I’m at, but other than that, you have to trust in the hard work and who you are and that no matter where you go, you’re gonna land on your feet. I don’t want to get too deep on you, but I really don’t think about it at all.”