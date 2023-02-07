ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited

It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Thousands of Bellevue residents wake up to no electricity

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy winds picked up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee, raising concern for Nashville Electric Service. At one point, over 5,000 residents were without power in Bellevue and more than 320 in Belle Meade. NES crews responded immediately to both areas. NES technicians...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro

615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

