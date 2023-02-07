Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member
It was a long and heated night in Wilson County.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
ucbjournal.com
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
WSMV
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
WSMV
Thousands of Bellevue residents wake up to no electricity
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy winds picked up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee, raising concern for Nashville Electric Service. At one point, over 5,000 residents were without power in Bellevue and more than 320 in Belle Meade. NES crews responded immediately to both areas. NES technicians...
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard Passes Away
Retired Sumner County Deputy Gary Pickard has passed away. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook, Pickard served honorably for several years before his retirement and made a lot of friends along the way. “To know him was to love him. Retired Deputy Pickard will be greatly missed. The men...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
murfreesboro.com
615 Flower Stop Opens in Murfreesboro
615 Flower Stop just opened at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. 615 Flower Stop is a very unique experience where you can pick your flowers, make your own bouquet (they can help), by the stem or bunch!. Guys, take note of this place. Whether it be...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
