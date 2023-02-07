Read full article on original website
La Vergne mayor grilled by city leaders, residents amid scandal
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders and residents in La Vergne met for the first time Wednesday since the police chief was fired amid a sex scandal investigation—and things got heated. Words like anger, frustration, confusion are just some of the feelings expressed at the La Vergne...
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Concerns grow over TN law that fails students who do not pass standardized tests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Tennessee Department of Education, under this this current law, more than half of third graders could be held back. Jack Willey’s son is a third grader in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Willey said his son is directly impacted by the state's third grade retention law.
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
First infant surrendered to Bowling Green's newly-installed baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A healthy newborn baby has been anonymously surrendered in Bowling Green, making it the first surrender since the city introduced a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box installed in December is the 132nd location in the US. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says their mission...
Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
Second suspect arrested in Green Hills shooting that left med student critical
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 30 shooting of a medical student out for a walk in the Green Hills area. Metro Police say 22-year-old Desmond Tyler was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated robbery. He's being held on a $915,000 bond.
Metro Police detectives searching for serial burglar suspect wanted for aggravated crimes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are searching for a serial residential burglary suspect who is wanted on nine aggravated warrants. Ronald L. McKnight, 41, is wanted for the following break-ins:. On Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. On Oct. 28 at a Lealand Lane...
SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense...
Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
