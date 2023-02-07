Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Salt Lake City
A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Gephardt Daily
U.S. Postal Service offers reward of up to $50K after employee robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a Postal Service employee. The suspect pictured is believed to be the robber,...
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
ABC 4
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Utah’s Black History Museum. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Gephardt Daily
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
Person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash
A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
Couple fights back after car dealership plans neighborhood expansion
In June 2021, Talia and Maxwell Walker bought and renovated what they hoped would be their dream home in South Salt Lake.
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Comments / 1