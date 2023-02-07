ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Utah’s Black History Museum. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide...
WOODS CROSS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy