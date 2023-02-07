ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

By Ethan
q95fm.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake

Kentucky's Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake. Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money …. Kentucky's Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of the Week. February 10: An unexpected price...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients

PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT. – The General Assembly is back in the state capital, and we can safely assume the governor’s not happy about it. Andy Beshear is a Democrat running for a second term, and the legislature is run by Republicans who want a fellow partisan to replace him. It’s the first time a Kentucky legislature controlled by one […] The post Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls

Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill making a deeper cut in Kentucky’s individual income tax rate. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday. It now goes to the governor. For Republicans, it’s another step toward achieving their goal of phasing out individual...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Will U.S. President Designate Mexican Drug Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations? Kentucky Attorney General Cameron is Urging Biden Administrationto to take Action

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in sending a letter urging President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken to designate certain Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO). This action will better equip state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the cartels responsible for bringing deadly synthetic opioids into the United States.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy