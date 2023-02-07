Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake
Kentucky's Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake. Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money …. Kentucky's Gov. Beshear pushes back on tornado relief money mistake. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of the Week. February 10: An unexpected price...
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
wpsdlocal6.com
Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients
PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
kentuckytoday.com
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
Highlights from the February 9 Team Kentucky update
Here are the highlights from the February 9 Team Kentucky update
Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race
FRANKFORT. – The General Assembly is back in the state capital, and we can safely assume the governor’s not happy about it. Andy Beshear is a Democrat running for a second term, and the legislature is run by Republicans who want a fellow partisan to replace him. It’s the first time a Kentucky legislature controlled by one […] The post Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Proponents of 'gray' games push for them to be regulated
A group that includes small business owners in Kentucky called Wednesday for the state legislature to regulate and tax so-called "gray games."
Counties in Kentucky with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls
Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
WTVQ
Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill making a deeper cut in Kentucky’s individual income tax rate. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday. It now goes to the governor. For Republicans, it’s another step toward achieving their goal of phasing out individual...
lakercountry.com
Bill offers additional KEES money accessible for home school students
A Kentucky Senate Bill offers home school students scholarship money in a similar manner to traditional high school students. Charles Baglan files this update from Frankfort for WJRS NEWS…
wvxu.org
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
z93country.com
Kentucky school choice supporters push constitutional amendment to use public money for private schools
The state’s last school choice effort was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The controversial school choice law, which passed in 2021, would have created a tax-credit scholarship fund in Kentucky. That money could then be used to let kids go to schools other than their local public schools.
clayconews.com
Will U.S. President Designate Mexican Drug Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations? Kentucky Attorney General Cameron is Urging Biden Administrationto to take Action
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in sending a letter urging President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken to designate certain Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO). This action will better equip state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the cartels responsible for bringing deadly synthetic opioids into the United States.
