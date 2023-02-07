ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important tax filing deadlines for NC, including for extensions and more

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

It’s tax season in North Carolina and around the country.

While the deadline to file is still a couple of months away, both the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) have begun accepting individual tax returns, which means you can go ahead and file.

Do you have everything you need? Need information on how to file? Think you might need an extension?

We’ve compiled information from the IRS and NCDOR to provide answers and resources to those questions and more.

Here’s what to know about filing your 2022 income taxes in North Carolina.

What is the deadline to file taxes in 2023?

The deadline to file your federal and North Carolina state taxes this year is Tuesday, April 18.

Typically, taxes are due to be filed by April 15 each year. But April 15 falls on a Saturday this year and, by law, tax deadlines are also impacted by observed holidays in Washington, D.C. The district will observe Emancipation Day on Monday, April 17, pushing the deadline to the following day.

What is the deadline to request a tax extension?

If you need an extension on your taxes, April 18 is also the deadline to request one this year, both for federal and state taxes.

If you request an extension, the deadline to file your taxes will be Oct. 16.

How do I file my taxes for free?

There are multiple ways to file your taxes, including using a tax professional or tax software that you purchase. There are also free online options.

The IRS offers Free File allows you to electronically prepare and file your federal individual income tax return for free. Free guided tax preparation, using brand-name tax preparation software, is available through Free File for individuals who made $73,000 or less in 2022. Free File offers free fillable tax forms to complete for any income level. Learn more at irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free .

▪ In North Carolina, you may qualify to file your taxes online for free using eFile or NCfreefile . Some filing options may have income requirements. Learn more about your free filing options in North Carolina at ncdor.gov/file-pay/efile-information-ncfreefile-and-efile-fee .

How do I get an extension for filing my federal taxes?

If you can’t file your federal tax return by the deadline of April 18, you may request an extension by the same date.

An extension will give you up to six more months to file your taxes — putting your extended tax filing due date at Oct. 16. (Technically, your taxes would be due on Oct. 15, but since that falls on a Sunday, you have until the next business day.)

▪ To request an extension on your taxes, you’ll need to file Form 4868 either electronically using Free File or by mail. You can do this yourself, or use a tax software or tax preparer. Note: According to NerdWallet , anyone can file for an extension using Free File, even if you make more money than the maximum income threshold typically in place to use that service.

▪ You can also request an extension by paying all or some of the estimated income tax you’ll owe, and indicate that the payment is related to an extension.

Learn more about how to request an extension, including how to request an extension when you submit a payment, at irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return .

Who automatically qualifies for a tax extension?

Some categories of people automatically qualify for extensions on their taxes, and don’t need to file for one. The exact amount of extra time these people are given depends on which category they fall under and other circumstances.

According to NerdWallet , the following categories of people qualify for automatic extensions:

▪ U.S. citizens who lived and worked outside of the country on the tax-filing deadline.

▪ People affected by certain natural disasters, as tracked and determined by the IRS. Find out which natural disasters qualify at irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations .

▪ Some members of the U.S. military. Find more information about extensions for military members at irs.gov/newsroom/extension-of-deadlines-combat-zone-service .

Do I have to pay my taxes now if I file for an extension?

An extension of time to file your taxes is not an extension of time to pay any taxes you owe.

You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline — most likely April 18 — to help avoid possible penalties, the IRS says.

You may apply for a payment plan to help you pay any taxes you owe.

What if I can’t pay the federal taxes I owe?

If you can’t pay the federal taxes you owe, you should still file your return or request an extension.

If you don’t, you could face failure to file penalties. If you file your taxes on time, but still owe money after the deadline or extended deadline has passed, you may face failure to pay penalties.

If you can’t pay the full amount of your taxes on time, you can apply for a payment plan .

▪ Long-term and short-term payment plans are available. Your specific tax situation, including how much you owe, will determine which payment options are available to you.

▪ You may still owe failure to pay penalties if you are approved for a payment plan, but the penalties will be reduced.

Learn more about what to do if you can’t pay your federal taxes at irs.gov/newsroom/what-if-i-cant-pay-my-taxes .

How do I get an extension for filing my North Carolina taxes?

If you cannot file your North Carolina state taxes by the April 18 deadline, you can request an extension by the same date.

▪ If you are granted an automatic extension for your filing your federal taxes, you will automatically be granted an extension for filing your state taxes in North Carolina. You must note on your state tax return that you were granted an automatic federal extension.

▪ If you are not granted an automatic federal extension, you will need to file Form D-410 to request an extension for your state taxes. You must request the extension by the April 18 filing deadline.

▪ If you are out of the country — you live outside the U.S., your main place of work is outside the U.S. or you are in military service outside the U.S. — on the original due date for your state tax filing, you are granted an automatic four-month extension on filing your state taxes. You must fill out the “Out of Country” circle on page 1 of Form D-400, or the North Carolina Individual Income Tax Return. You may request an additional two-month extension if you are unable to file within the four months originally granted to you.

To file for an extension on your state taxes in North Carolina, you can:

▪ eFile Form D-410 though a tax professional or a commercial tax preparation software. eFile allows you to handle federal and state taxes at the same time. Learn more about eFile at ncdor.gov/file-pay/efile-individuals .

▪ File Form D-410 through the N.C. Department of Revenue’s website at electronic-services.dor.nc.gov/wps/portal/d410 . Filing through the NCDOR website does not allow you to access your federal taxes.

Learn more about state tax filing extensions in North Carolina at ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/extensions .

What if I can’t pay the North Carolina taxes I owe?

If you can’t pay the state taxes you owe in North Carolina, NCDOR says you should not file an extension.

“Instead, file your return by the original due date and pay as much tax as you can to minimize any penalties and interest due,” the department says.

Tips to make filing your taxes easier

The IRS offers the following tips for filing your taxes, which the agency says will “avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return.”

Gather and organize your 2022 tax records. Records you’ll need to access include your Social Security number, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, Adoption Taxpayer Identification Numbers and this year’s Identity Protection Personal Identification Numbers , valid for calendar year 2023.

File electronically. Filing your tax return electronically is the quickest way to file, as well as pay any taxes you owe or receive any refund you are due.

Set up direct deposit. If you are due a tax refund, setting up direct deposit will ensure the money makes it to your bank account quickly.

Use the IRS website. If you have questions about taxes and how to file, check irs.gov first, especially before calling an IRS phone assistance line. “IRS.gov has much of the same information that IRS phone assistors have,” the agency says.

Additional resources for filing your taxes

If you need additional information about filing your taxes, visit irs.gov or ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/individual-income-tax .

The News & Observer

