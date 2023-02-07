Read full article on original website
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year
In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back. At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year. Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within...
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ
We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
Seaside Heights, NJ Reveals The Exciting Opening Date For Casino Pier Rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
Hungry grey seal pup found on NJ beach is recovering at stranding center
AVALON — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine received a new patient, its first grey seal of the season. According to its Facebook page, the male grey sea pup was discovered on the beach at 48th Street on Feb. 1. The center stated that the pup was still...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Free Coffee This Weekend at Wawa and Dunkin’ in Honor of the Super Bowl
This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm. Here...
Here Are New Jersey’s Most-Searched for Foods Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl LVII is almost here! You getting hungry yet?. I think we can all agree that food is EVERYTHING when it comes to game-watching parties. Pizza, burgers, hot wings, chips and dip, beer, soda... and for us here in New Jersey and Philadelphia, hoagies and cheesesteaks also play a big part!
Washington Township School District Grants 2 Hour Delay Monday After Super Bowl
GO BIRDS! More kids in New Jersey will get to have some extra shut-eye on Monday morning!. The K-12 Washington Township school district in South Jersey has made the announcement granting students and staff a 2 hour delay on Feb 13, the Monday after Super Bowl LVII. This is the second school district in New Jersey to grant a 2 hour delay. Nice!
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
