Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
How a local Tampa church served as a place of worship and civil rights activism
Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlights the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, a church that served as a place of worship and civil rights activism.
plantcityobserver.com
Bealsville Native Helped Pave The Way For Integration At PCHS
Local woman one of the first African-American students at Plant City High School. Historical records chronicle trailblazing African Americans throughout history for their remarkable individual achievements. In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African American major league baseball player in more than 50 years, breaking through baseball’s color line that had relegated African American players to the segregated Negro Leagues. Actor, director and author Sidney Poitier, born to Bahamian parents, broke racial barriers and stereotyping in the film industry to become one of the leading African American actors of the 20th century.
Bay News 9
Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
Temple Terrace business to hold fundraiser for earthquake victims
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — As the number of deaths continues to rise in Syria and Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck Monday, a business in Temple Terrace is holding a fundraiser to help victims. Loai Kader, the owner of Roasted in Temple Terrace says he felt a need to...
lakewoodsnn.com
Mayor Welch speaks on the future of St. Pete
On a sunny Monday morning, all the residents of the downtown area around City Hall could hear were the sound of proud drums and brass alongside the chants of “We Are St. Pete,” as the mayor’s State of the City address began. At precisely 11 a.m., Jan....
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets another threat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
Financial Football kicks off brighter futures for Tampa-area teens
TAMPA, Fla. — Financial Football may not have quite the excitement of a sporting event, but that’s not for the lack of trying. The games for the event were played Saturday morning indoors, but they still featured football jerseys, referees and plenty of cheering. For the 13th year,...
hernandosun.com
Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, Feb. 11
Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.
Tampa police officer helping students through compassion
TAMPA, Fla. — Rodney Riviere said his job as a police officer took a turn that would prove beneficial for him and students — he serves as a student resource officer at Young Middle Magnet School in Tampa. Every morning, he greets kids and their families. "I thought...
mynews13.com
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Puppy love: Hillsborough veterans get Valentine's visit from service dogs in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay area veterans got a special dose of puppy love ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday morning, a team of instructors from Southeastern Guide Dogs brought a group of service dogs in training to visit the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. The pups...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
‘Our biggest prayer’: Family of young mother killed thankful suspect was arrested
25-year-old local rapper Billy Adams was arrested Wednesday at his parents' house in New Tampa for shooting and killing Sims and her unborn child.
