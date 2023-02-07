ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Fiscal Court audit released

State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Harlan County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Kentucky law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man arrested after chase through two states

BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting

PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER COLLABORATING WITH CEDAR TO DEVELOP A HEALTHCARE COMPONENT WITHIN THE STUDENT FAIR PROGRAM

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Community Economic Development and Revitalization, better known throughout the region as CEDAR, to develop a new “Healthcare Careers Education Program” within the Healthy Communities Pillar of the SOAR Blueprint. For the first 27 years of its existence,...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wklw.com

Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Johnson City Press

Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid

BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

