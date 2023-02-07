Read full article on original website
Related
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Fiscal Court audit released
State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Harlan County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Kentucky law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly...
wkyufm.org
Lawsuit filed by eastern county challenges legality of Kentucky's restaurant tax
An eastern Kentucky county has filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the authority to impose a restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. Under a state statute, KRS 91A.400, some smaller cities can enact a restaurant tax to help fund local tourism. The lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal...
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
k105.com
Kentucky prosecutor, wife, stole nearly $600,000 from county attorney’s office
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife, who are serving time in federal prison, were found to have stolen nearly $600,000 from the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 54, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 42,...
wymt.com
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
wymt.com
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man arrested after chase through two states
BIG ROCK, Va. — A Pike County man was arrested after leading police in two states on a chase. It all began Thursday night in Pike County, when a 2010 Honda Accord fled from Kentucky State Police on Route 460. The car crossed into the Virginia, where the pursuit was picked up by Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
q95fm.net
PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER COLLABORATING WITH CEDAR TO DEVELOP A HEALTHCARE COMPONENT WITHIN THE STUDENT FAIR PROGRAM
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Community Economic Development and Revitalization, better known throughout the region as CEDAR, to develop a new “Healthcare Careers Education Program” within the Healthy Communities Pillar of the SOAR Blueprint. For the first 27 years of its existence,...
clayconews.com
Pike County, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY— A Shelbiana, Ky., man, Justin Bryant, 38, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. Bryant was convicted...
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
wchstv.com
Floyd County, Ky. schools wear yellow in support of a student injured in car crash
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky school shows support for one of their own. On Friday, students at Betsy Lane Elementary wore yellow in honor of Lilly Vazquez. Last week Lilly was involved in a wreck that killed her twin brother Daniel and mother Paula. Today, Lilly...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
q95fm.net
Detention Center Inmate Receives Life-Sentence Following Overdose Death
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to life-in-prison, after he was found guilty of smuggling drugs into the Pike County Detention Center, which resulted in the death of one person. In October of last year, a jury found 38-year-old Justin Bryant, of Shelbiana, guilty of conspiracy to...
Johnson City Press
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid
BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
q95fm.net
Trio From California Facing Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Following Overdose Death Of Teenagers
Three individuals out of California recently pleaded guilty to federal charges after being accused of using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to teenagers out of Wise County, who later overdosed on the drugs. 25-year-old Alexander Ortiz, 23-year-old Destin Perez, and 24-year-old Jorge Perez each pleaded guilty to one-count of...
Comments / 0