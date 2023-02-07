Read full article on original website
Buena Vista’s New McPhelemy Stage is Progressing
Work on Buena Vista’s McPhelemy Stage project is coming along smoothly, as it inches closer to completion. As of February 2023, the physical construction is complete and a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) has been obtained, meaning the new stage is up to Chaffee County code. With a projected completion date of mid-June 2023, there are still quite a few items on the to-do list. This includes the electricity source, lighting, backstage area design, landscape design, wheelchair accessibility, and the likely addition of a six-foot privacy wall concealing the restroom entrance from the audience’s view.
Chaffee County Youth Alliance Announces 2023 Mini-Grant Opportunity
On Thursday, Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA), a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development, announced its sixth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County. Grant parameters:. Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. MST March 31, 2023. Decision date by committee: April 6, 2023. Award notifications: April...
Ark Valley Music And Dance Presents English Country Dance
You’re invited to step back in time on Saturday, Feb. 11 as Ark Valley Music and Dance presents “Introduction to Jane Austen Era English Dancing” in Salida. County dance originated in Britain and then spread to many other lands. According to Wikipedia, “For some time English publishers issued annual collections of these dances in popular pocket-books. Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy all loved country dancing and put detailed descriptions of it into their novels.”
USPS Job Fair set for Saturday at the Buena Vista Post Office
The United States Post Office (USPS) has set a postal worker job fair running from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Post Office located at 110 Brookdale Avenue in Buena Vista. As most of us in Chaffee County know, the USPS is badly in need of...
A conversation with the New Chaffee BoCC Chair
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) is a board of equals, all three elected by the residents of Chaffee County. Each year, one of their first duties of the new fiscal year is to elect who among them will be the chair for that year. This year that chairmanship falls to Commissioner Keith Baker.
Letter to the Editor: Prepare Chaffee County For the Future
Congratulations on your unanimous election as Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Chaffee County. Chair Baker, we are depending on your leadership to prepare Chaffee County for the future. We ask that you apply your experience and training in leadership and organization in service as Chair of the BoCC.
We’re “His People,” and We Want Echo Back
Local couple Shawn and Sophia Vrooman are terribly afraid that by trying to do the right thing for their beloved mastiff Echo, they have done something terribly wrong. The four-year-old canine named Echo, with what Sophia Vrooman calls “sweetest eyes and dignified but goofy disposition”, is now caught in a limbo that according to Ark-Valley Humane Society Executive Director Amber Van Leuken will end in his euthanization next Tuesday, or perhaps before.
