Work on Buena Vista’s McPhelemy Stage project is coming along smoothly, as it inches closer to completion. As of February 2023, the physical construction is complete and a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) has been obtained, meaning the new stage is up to Chaffee County code. With a projected completion date of mid-June 2023, there are still quite a few items on the to-do list. This includes the electricity source, lighting, backstage area design, landscape design, wheelchair accessibility, and the likely addition of a six-foot privacy wall concealing the restroom entrance from the audience’s view.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO