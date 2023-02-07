Read full article on original website
Top 10 Most Iconic Cars in Movie History
Form the Batmobile to the Mystery Machine, throughout the history of movies, iconic cars have made their way to the big screen! In fact, movies are one of the ways through which many of us became die-hard automobile enthusiasts. Thrilling chases and nerve-racking street races are two of the many things that we love about these cars in movies; some of them can travel time, some are classics, and a few others are laden with futuristic tech. Even though a lot of these superpowers cannot translate to real life, the beauty and performance of these cars in real life cannot be questioned. Without further delay, Here are the 10 most iconic cars in movie history.
Here's How Easy It Is To Turn Your C8 Corvette Z06 Into A GT3 Racer
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 features a lot of firsts for the iconic American sports car. Although originally meant to be a mid-engine sports car from its inception in 1953, it is only in 2020 we go the first production mid-engine Corvette. The C8 Stingray Corvette was followed by a Z06 model, and it was only a matter of time before a racing version was introduced. The 2024 C8 Z06 GT3.R is, essentially, the racecar version of the Z06 and a replacement for the C8.R. But don’t feel bummed about the Z06 GT3.R not being street-legal because building a C8 Z06 into a GT3.R homage is easier than you might expect.
Here's Why It'll Take Decades To Perfect The Electric Porsche 911
It’s interesting how fast things change in our world these days. It was only a couple of years ago, right before the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, that Porsche’s CEO said the 911 would never be electric. A stance that, arching back another two years, to 2018 was different. In 2018, Oliver Blumer suggested that the 911 could go electric. Fast-forward to 2023, Mr. Blume is Chairman of the Executive Board, and plans for an all-electric 911 are set in motion. As the saying goes, money talks. And as it turns out, in 2021, the Porsche Taycan's sales figures more than doubled, as 41,296 customers took delivery of the first all-electric Porsche. The Taycan outsold the 911, even though the latter saw record sales in that year as well with 38,464 units. But that was enough to change some opinions at Porsche AG.
Why The Elusive Skoda Enyaq iV Would've Been A Hit In The U.S.
For the past few years, one of the most successful types of vehicles In terms of sales is the SUV. People seem to love the sense of security that a taller ride height provides and are willing to trade efficiency and driving dynamics for a car that sits taller. Because of this, vehicle manufacturers are doing everything they can to pump out electric SUVs since the future of vehicle powertrains seems to be electric. Skoda, which is part of the VW-Audi group has released a relatively affordable family electric SUV for the European and UK market that is very appealing. This SUV is the Enyaq and is based on a familiar platform shared with other vehicles. The Enyaq is available in three different battery sizes, ranging from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, and supports fast charging at up to 125 kW. It is available with a single or dual-motor setup, providing front-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations. Real-world tests have led to conclusions that It drives brilliantly, rides better than a Tesla Model Y or a Mustang Mach E, and is insanely spacious and well-made inside. So, with all the good specs in mind, here are 10 reasons why the Enyaq could do well in the U.S.
BMW Introduces An Electrifying Update For The 2024 X5 and X6
The current generations of the BMW X5 and X6 have been with us since 2019 and 2020, respectively. This means that the two midsize crossover SUVs are ripe for a mid-cycle update. Thankfully, BMW has done just that for the 2024 X5 and X6, and it comes with a host of exterior, interior, tech, and powertrain updates to keep the German automaker's two midsize crossover SUVs competitive.
You Don't Have To Sell Your ICE Car For An EV, Thanks To Renault And R-Fit's Electric Retrofit Kits
Renault has long since been aiming to be the go-to manufacturer when it comes to city electric vehicles that meet the needs of the modern everyday European driver. Well now Renault has teamed up with partner R-FIT to make modernizing old Renault 4, Renault 5, and the first generation Renault Twingo easier than ever before. Beginning in September 2023, Renault will start selling the kits to retrofit and electrify Renault 5s, while the kit for the Renault 4 went on sale at the beginning of February, currently only available in France but Renault hopes to be able to offer the retrofit to other markets at a later date.
10 Reasons Why The Volvo C40 Recharge Is A Great First EV
Just like any other automaker out there, Volvo plans to go all-electric by 2030. To show everyone that it is dead serious about this goal, as of 2023 model year, Volvo's entire lineup consists only of hybrid and electric cars. Of course, plug-in hybrids dominate Volvo’s offerings at the moment, but electric cars are slowly starting to make their way into the lineup too. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo's first battery-electric model, and it arrived in 2019. Two years later the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric was also unveiled - and it is basically an XC40 with a coupe-style sloping roofline.
The First Generation Ford F-150 Raptor Still Has Moves
This is the tale of the monster nobody saw coming. Back in 2009, Ford launched one of the most exciting models in its history, the F-150 Raptor. During a time of national distress, the Raptor miraculously soldiered on as a true automotive star just following the 2008 recession. This funky-looking pickup served as a beacon of positivity in an otherwise stale landscape. We recently revisited the first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor and found it to be just as impressive as it was to drive at its launch. As it turns out, there’s a reason Ford continued with off-road-focused vehicles. It’s because Raptor products are so darn exciting to drive, even over a decade later.
Jeep Celebrates Rubicon's 20th Anniversary With Special Edition Wranglers
In Jeep's model range, the Wrangler has matured into a true icon. Since 1989, the Wrangler has carried the baton of the original Willys MB into the future and is virtually the only model in the lineup of the American off-road vehicle manufacturer to hold the quintessence of the brand aloft. So it's no wonder that exactly 20 years ago, the Wrangler was the only Jeep model to enjoy the Rubicon equipment line, named after the famous and infamous off-road trail in California. To mark the upcoming anniversary, Jeep is now presenting the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, a special model that can be combined with both the 4xe and 392 powertrain variants but will only be available on the market in limited numbers.
Moto Morini’s 650cc Cruiser Wants To Take On The Kawasaki Vulcan S
Ever since Moto Morini announced its plans to set foot in America, the 86-year-old Italian manufacturer has been the talk of the town. And its popularity is anything but simmering down, as the bike maker’s upcoming cruiser has been leaked via design patents. The motorcycle will end the firm’s cruiser drought to become the first modern-day low-slung Moto Morini after the Excalibur and New York V-twins from the 1980s. More importantly, this cruiser has its eyes set on the popular kids in the middleweight cruiser space, primarily the Kawasaki Vulcan S.
This Custom Ford GT40 Build Is A Tribute To Dedication And Desire
Building a car from scratch is a challenging accomplishment that requires patience, skill, and hard work. For example, the Ford GT40 is a legendary car that has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts for many generations. This sleek and aerodynamic design made the car a symbol of power, speed, and style. As a result, it has been the subject of countless custom-builds over the years. But few builds have been as impressive and dedicated as the custom Ford GT40 built by Benjamin from BenjaminWorkshop.
A 'Part Crossover-Part Saloon' Porsche EV Is In The Works And Could Create A New Niche For Itself!
Porsche is continuing to work flat out on the electrification of its model range. The German sports car manufacturer's ambitious goal is to achieve over 80 percent purely electric sales by 2030. The most important models include the Macan and Cayenne SUVs, which together account for the majority of all Porsche sales. While the electric Macan is expected as early as next year, Porsche is likely to take its time with the electric Cayenne until 2026. Instead, the current generation with combustion engines is expecting another major facelift this spring. But Porsche still sees potential for another model above the Cayenne, especially in its SUV portfolio. However, new information from Autocar on the electric SUV with the project name "K1" makes it clear that Porsche wants to finally enter the ultra-luxury segment with this model.
Rendering: The 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS Is Back And Electrified!
With EVs paving the future of the automotive industry, people tend to think of the days of old. When that nostalgia kicks in, legacy automakers can bring back modern iterations of EVs from past iconic cars. With that idea in mind, we look into the future while harking back to the past with the 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The Super Sport Badge had a significant meaning for Chevrolet, and the Chevelle. The original 1969 model was designed to be sportier, and looked very different from its first iterations. It had a smaller wheelbase, and a whole lineup of V-6, and V-8 engines. Some of which, like the big-block 396 cubic inch, are still revered today as one of the best engines of that era.
This Porsche 911's Interior Is Made Of Coffee, Eggs, Walnuts, Rice, And Lentils
Have you ever wanted to take a drive in a luxurious Porsche 911, but with a twist? Step into the future with a revolutionary new approach to car interiors: the Porsche 911's interior is made of unexpected and sustainable materials like coffee, walnuts, eggs, rice, and lentils. Callum, a leading design and engineering consultancy, has stirred up a revolution in the auto industry with its latest SMS design study. Led by a team of experts, including the revered auto designer himself, Ian Callum, this innovative project has set its sights on the future of the automotive industry, exploring the potential of eco-friendly materials in the design of car interiors. The automotive industry has come a long way since the days of steel-only cars. Nowadays, plastic has become a staple in car construction, with an average of 264 pounds used in modern vehicles. But with this new research, the door to a greener, more eco-friendly future is opening wide.
The 10 Best Adventure Bikes For Beginners
Adventure bikes and adventure riding are massively popular right now and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon. The fact of the matter is an adventure bike is just so practical: touring, commuting, track day, canyon carving, dirt trail riding, nothing is beyond the capabilities of an adventure bike.
The New Magicycle Deer E-bike Wants To Be An SUV
SUV - or Sports Utility Vehicle - is a term used for large family cars infused with off-road features like added ground clearance and four-wheel drive. But it’s almost never used for a two-wheeler. Still, electric bike makers throw it around quite a lot and the latest case in point is Magicycle. The company has launched the Deer electric bike in America, which is ‘deer’-ly dubbed an “SUV E-bike.”
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 Review: You Better Hang On Tight
A BMW Type 255 Kompressor won the Isle of Man TT in 1936, proving that supercharged motorcycles were as reliable and faster than their normally aspirated competitors. Had the killjoys at FIM not decreed a ban on forced induction from road racing after WWII, super and turbocharged motorcycles might have become the norm rather than the exception. At the time, winning races assured a manufacturer’s success at the dealerships, and the new regulations deterred further research and development on the subject. Four decades would pass before turbochargers would grasp the forced induction baton, initiating a new race.
