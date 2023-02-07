Read full article on original website
Top Speed
A 'Part Crossover-Part Saloon' Porsche EV Is In The Works And Could Create A New Niche For Itself!
Porsche is continuing to work flat out on the electrification of its model range. The German sports car manufacturer's ambitious goal is to achieve over 80 percent purely electric sales by 2030. The most important models include the Macan and Cayenne SUVs, which together account for the majority of all Porsche sales. While the electric Macan is expected as early as next year, Porsche is likely to take its time with the electric Cayenne until 2026. Instead, the current generation with combustion engines is expecting another major facelift this spring. But Porsche still sees potential for another model above the Cayenne, especially in its SUV portfolio. However, new information from Autocar on the electric SUV with the project name "K1" makes it clear that Porsche wants to finally enter the ultra-luxury segment with this model.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Carscoops
What If The Ford Mustang Mach SUV Was Designed In The 1970s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional Mustang Mach SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. If you had told an automotive enthusiast a decade or so ago that there would soon be an SUV that looked like a Mustang, they probably would have laughed at you. The idea, though, has already become normalized, leading us to wonder, could a Mustang Mach SUV have been introduced sooner?
Top Speed
CFMoto Drops The 800NK To Shake Up The Honda Hornet’s Hive
There’s been a lot of speculation about a new CFMoto streetfighter based on the KTM 790 Duke platform. First, the Chinese company presented the flamboyant NK-22 concept, and then the production variant was leaked via type-approval documents. Now, putting all this to rest, CFMoto has taken the wraps off the new 800NK streetfighter, a wildcard entry in the heated middleweight naked segment. It's a direct threat to the new Japanese streetfighters - Honda Hornet, Suzuki GSX-8S - and has a lot going for it, as you’re about to find out.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Iconic Cars in Movie History
Form the Batmobile to the Mystery Machine, throughout the history of movies, iconic cars have made their way to the big screen! In fact, movies are one of the ways through which many of us became die-hard automobile enthusiasts. Thrilling chases and nerve-racking street races are two of the many things that we love about these cars in movies; some of them can travel time, some are classics, and a few others are laden with futuristic tech. Even though a lot of these superpowers cannot translate to real life, the beauty and performance of these cars in real life cannot be questioned. Without further delay, Here are the 10 most iconic cars in movie history.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Volvo C40 Recharge Is A Great First EV
Just like any other automaker out there, Volvo plans to go all-electric by 2030. To show everyone that it is dead serious about this goal, as of 2023 model year, Volvo's entire lineup consists only of hybrid and electric cars. Of course, plug-in hybrids dominate Volvo’s offerings at the moment, but electric cars are slowly starting to make their way into the lineup too. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo's first battery-electric model, and it arrived in 2019. Two years later the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric was also unveiled - and it is basically an XC40 with a coupe-style sloping roofline.
Top Speed
This Custom Ford GT40 Build Is A Tribute To Dedication And Desire
Building a car from scratch is a challenging accomplishment that requires patience, skill, and hard work. For example, the Ford GT40 is a legendary car that has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts for many generations. This sleek and aerodynamic design made the car a symbol of power, speed, and style. As a result, it has been the subject of countless custom-builds over the years. But few builds have been as impressive and dedicated as the custom Ford GT40 built by Benjamin from BenjaminWorkshop.
Top Speed
5 Reasons Why The Mercedes AMG EQS Is Better Than The Tesla Model S Plaid (And, 5 Reason Why The Plaid Is Better)
Long gone are the days when electric cars were only focused on efficiency and range, and now we can talk about EVs with more power and better performance figures than even some gasoline-powered supercars. These days, electric cars are laying waste to some of the most iconic cars in the world, with the capability of going from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. Tesla, for example, has the Model S Plaid – a luxury sedan that has a 1.99-second sprint time, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world. But, while Tesla focused most of its attention on power and speed, sacrificing interior luxury or ride quality in the process, makers like Mercedes have found ways to offer both. Launched in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQS offered proof that an electric luxury sedan can be just that: an EV with lots of power, good performance figures, but also with tons of luxury features that ensure the best experience behind the wheel. With an output of up to 751 horsepower and a three-second sprint time, the AMG EQS 53 arrived as a competitor for the Model S Plaid, and, in many ways, it is a lot better than the American luxury EV.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Is The Best Adventure Bike
The great outdoors is calling your name. The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the perfect companion for discovering far-off exotic places and roads less traveled. With the GS you will ride in luxurious comfort with the perfect combination of high-end materials, innovative technology, and impressive performance. BMW has a reputation for building high quality bikes that are reliable. So, pack everything you need into the spacious luggage system and start plotting the sites that you want to see on your next epic adventure. These ten facts about the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure prove that it is still the king of all adventure bikes.
Top Speed
This Porsche 911's Interior Is Made Of Coffee, Eggs, Walnuts, Rice, And Lentils
Have you ever wanted to take a drive in a luxurious Porsche 911, but with a twist? Step into the future with a revolutionary new approach to car interiors: the Porsche 911's interior is made of unexpected and sustainable materials like coffee, walnuts, eggs, rice, and lentils. Callum, a leading design and engineering consultancy, has stirred up a revolution in the auto industry with its latest SMS design study. Led by a team of experts, including the revered auto designer himself, Ian Callum, this innovative project has set its sights on the future of the automotive industry, exploring the potential of eco-friendly materials in the design of car interiors. The automotive industry has come a long way since the days of steel-only cars. Nowadays, plastic has become a staple in car construction, with an average of 264 pounds used in modern vehicles. But with this new research, the door to a greener, more eco-friendly future is opening wide.
MotorAuthority
“Fast X” trailer, Genesis GV80 Coupe: Today's Car News
The first trailer for the 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise has been released. It confirms the return of actors John Cena and Jason Statham, whose characters Jakob and Deckard, respectively, appear to team up with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto to take on new adversary, Dante, played by Jason Momoa.
Top Speed
Moto Morini’s 650cc Cruiser Wants To Take On The Kawasaki Vulcan S
Ever since Moto Morini announced its plans to set foot in America, the 86-year-old Italian manufacturer has been the talk of the town. And its popularity is anything but simmering down, as the bike maker’s upcoming cruiser has been leaked via design patents. The motorcycle will end the firm’s cruiser drought to become the first modern-day low-slung Moto Morini after the Excalibur and New York V-twins from the 1980s. More importantly, this cruiser has its eyes set on the popular kids in the middleweight cruiser space, primarily the Kawasaki Vulcan S.
Top Speed
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 Review: You Better Hang On Tight
A BMW Type 255 Kompressor won the Isle of Man TT in 1936, proving that supercharged motorcycles were as reliable and faster than their normally aspirated competitors. Had the killjoys at FIM not decreed a ban on forced induction from road racing after WWII, super and turbocharged motorcycles might have become the norm rather than the exception. At the time, winning races assured a manufacturer’s success at the dealerships, and the new regulations deterred further research and development on the subject. Four decades would pass before turbochargers would grasp the forced induction baton, initiating a new race.
Top Speed
The New Magicycle Deer E-bike Wants To Be An SUV
SUV - or Sports Utility Vehicle - is a term used for large family cars infused with off-road features like added ground clearance and four-wheel drive. But it’s almost never used for a two-wheeler. Still, electric bike makers throw it around quite a lot and the latest case in point is Magicycle. The company has launched the Deer electric bike in America, which is ‘deer’-ly dubbed an “SUV E-bike.”
Top Speed
The 10 Best Adventure Bikes For Beginners
Adventure bikes and adventure riding are massively popular right now and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon. The fact of the matter is an adventure bike is just so practical: touring, commuting, track day, canyon carving, dirt trail riding, nothing is beyond the capabilities of an adventure bike.
Top Speed
MotoE Proves Racing Can Be Sustainable
It started in 2019 as the MotoE World Cup with 6 races in 4 rounds held from July to November with a powerful idea to ‘create positive change in the motorcycle industry.’ MotoE was based on the premise that electric mobility had the power to ‘significantly cut emissions and make a key contribution to global sustainability goals.’
