Long gone are the days when electric cars were only focused on efficiency and range, and now we can talk about EVs with more power and better performance figures than even some gasoline-powered supercars. These days, electric cars are laying waste to some of the most iconic cars in the world, with the capability of going from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. Tesla, for example, has the Model S Plaid – a luxury sedan that has a 1.99-second sprint time, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world. But, while Tesla focused most of its attention on power and speed, sacrificing interior luxury or ride quality in the process, makers like Mercedes have found ways to offer both. Launched in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQS offered proof that an electric luxury sedan can be just that: an EV with lots of power, good performance figures, but also with tons of luxury features that ensure the best experience behind the wheel. With an output of up to 751 horsepower and a three-second sprint time, the AMG EQS 53 arrived as a competitor for the Model S Plaid, and, in many ways, it is a lot better than the American luxury EV.

2 DAYS AGO