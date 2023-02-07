ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH8QE_0kfaTX2o00

Mike Vrabel finally answered one of his biggest questions of the off-season Tuesday naming Tim Kelly the Titans new Offensive Coordinator.

Kelly spent last season as the Titans passing game coordinator after he was fired by the Houston Texans. He spent eight seasons in Houston, the last three (2019-2021) as the Texans offensive coordinator.

The Titans also made official a flurry of staff changes and additional hires.

Charles London joins the team as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He comes over from the Falcons where he was Arthur Smith’s quarterbacks coach last season. London also worked with Vrabel in Houston, just like Kelly.

Chris Harris joins the staff as Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Cornerbacks coach. Harris played nine years in the NFL and has spent the last eight as a coach. The last three seasons Harris was Washington’s Defensive Backs Coach and helped lead the Commanders to the third overall defensive ranking in the league and fourth in passing yards allowed.

Lori Locust is coming on as a defensive quality control coach. She was an assistant defensive line coach the last four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Justin Hamilton is also a defensive quality control coach and is in his first season in the NFL after spending 11 years coaching in the college ranks including two years as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

One of the more interesting moves has Tony Dews moving over to coach Tight Ends after coaching Derrick Henry to four 1,000 yard seasons. Dews coached both tight ends and wide receivers during his time as a collegiate coach.

Jason Houghtaling takes over as Offensive Line coach. He was the Titans Offensive Line Assistant the last two seasons. He was the head coach collegiately for five seasons at Wagner and spent nine more years as an assistant primarily leading offensive lines.

Pat O’Hara moves over from quarterbacks coach to Passing Game Analyst.

Luke Steckel moves from tight ends to Run Game Analyst. Steckel is believed to be a coach on the rise, he recently interviewed for the Chargers Offensive Coordinator opening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Titans cheerleader continues to break barriers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was the dream of lifetime for Titans cheerleader Donivous Odom after he became the first male selected as a Pro Bowl cheerleader. But his journey to making history started right here, breaking barriers with the Titans. The Murfreesboro native became the franchise’s first male dancer and dance captain. He then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
WKRN News 2

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy