Capitol Civic Center Announces Two Shows Coming the Week of Valentines Day
If you are looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart, the Capitol Civic Center has a perfect idea. Two shows have been announced for next week, Let Me Be Frank’s “Seroogy’s, Green Bay’s Willy Wonka” and The Peking Acrobats featuring the Shanghai Circus.
Music Is The Cure Event Deemed A Success
Organizers of last weekend’s 10th Annual Music Is The Cure were very pleased with how things turned out Saturday at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc. Those who coordinated the event said, “It was a great night and every band had an amazing set, adding we cannot thank all the bands enough for doing this.”
Historic Oshkosh Building to be Featured in Stephen King Short Film Adaptation
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A story by one of the world’s greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “The Last Rung on the Ladder” will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. “The...
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
Lee Greenwood Concert Canceled
The Capitol Civic Centre has announced that the Lee Greenwood performance on Friday, February 17th in Manitowoc has been canceled. Executive Director PJ Albert said the Capitol was in the process of notifying ticket holders friday and he said “I am not- at liberty to share much else.”
Local Chef Offers Thoughts On National Pizza Day
One of America’s all-time favorite foods is celebrated on this day. It’s National Pizza Day. Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish, or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. Manitowoc resident Jason Prigge started cooking in restaurants when he was 15 and from there he...
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
Hamann Construction Completes 4th Addition for Color Craft
Hamann Construction recently completed a 45,000-square-foot addition to Color Craft Graphic Arts, Inc., located in Manitowoc’s I-43 Technology & Enterprise Campus. This is Hamann’s fourth pre-engineered metal building addition for Color Craft and increases the total plant size to 130,000 sq. ft. Color Craft CEO Gregg Weber says...
City of Manitowoc Reveals Dates of Upcoming In-Person Absentee Voting
The City of Manitowoc has revealed the dates and times voters can cast their ballots for in-person absentee voting. Next week, February 7th through the 10th, absentee voters can stop into City Hall between 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots during the same times February 13th through...
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction
What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay City Council
Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
Green Bay Leaders Silent On Accusations Of Bugs At City Hall
City leaders in Green Bay are not saying anything about reports that they installed listening devices at city hall, and were listening to people’s conversations. State Senator Andre Jacque yesterday asked for a legal opinion and demanded answers from Green Bay’s mayor. The allegations first came to light...
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
