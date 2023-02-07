ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15becz_0kfaTPz000

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.

Marquise Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro was arrested on Jan. 12 after he reportedly soaked a Priceville woman in gasoline and set her on fire.

Jury trial set for woman accused of forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup

Officers with the Priceville Police Department (PPD) responded to the 3000-block of North Bethel Road on Jan.10 for a domestic disturbance. When authorities arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with severe burns on her face and upper torso. That woman was transported to a burn center for treatment.

Court documents show that the woman, described as Wayns ex-girlfriend, was lured to the residence on North Bethel Road under false pretenses. When she arrived, documents say Wayns appeared and poured gasoline on her head and body, then ignited it.

His defense has now asked the courts to consider ordering a mental evaluation as Wayns looks to enter a not-guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to court records, Wayns claims that he has long suffered from mental conditions that affect his perception of events and competency.

Appeals court upholds Madison County murder conviction

Wayns is charged with attempted murder and his bond is set at $200,000. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

