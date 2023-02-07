Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Jalon Walker is the most interesting player on Georgia football’s 2023 defense
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What makes Jalon Walker the most interesting player on 2023 Georgia football defense. The plan wasn’t for...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today
A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Showing "Lots of Love" To In-State DB Target
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class, and it looks like they plan to load up on some of the top prospects in the peach state. The Bulldogs only signed five players from the peach state in the 2023...
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Red and Black
Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
AD Brooks meets media as UGA Athletic Board convenes
Josh Brooks made his first public comments since the January crash that claimed the lives of Bulldog lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff
Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season. Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player (...)
Powerhouse performance: Atlanta Hapeville Charter roars to big win over Stone Mountain
Atlanta Hapeville Charter recorded a big victory over Stone Mountain 57-32 in Georgia girls basketball on February 7.
kiss951.com
One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans
As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
specialtycropindustry.com
UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips
Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
andnowuknow.com
Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia
LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
