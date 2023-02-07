ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph

Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai

The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
CoinTelegraph

Kraken staking ban is another nail in crypto’s coffin — and that’s a good thing

Rumors of an impending crypto ban came to fruition on Feb. 9 with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against Kraken, which resulted in a settlement where the exchange agreed to end its staking services for American users. The action will likely extend to all companies based in the United States.
CoinTelegraph

New Hampshire could become an alternative for crypto firms moving to the Bahamas

New Hampshire is on the verge of becoming a national leader in cryptocurrency if its legislature follows through on recommendations made by a commission appointed by Governor Chris Sununu. The recommendations would establish a legal framework for blockchain and crypto businesses in the state, providing clarity and certainty to entrepreneurs and regulators while avoiding the onerous and largely pointless special rules federal regulators and members of Congress want to impose on the industry. The proposed rules would also protect consumers, depositors and investors.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CoinTelegraph

The role of cryptocurrency in advancing financial inclusion

Access to and use of financial services, known as financial inclusion, is crucial for economic growth and development. Unfortunately, a large portion of the population, particularly in developing nations, still lacks access to basic banking services. The World Bank estimates that 1.4 billion adults worldwide are without access to these services, which limits economic opportunities and perpetuates poverty.
CoinTelegraph

Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes

Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
CoinTelegraph

PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022

Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. As of Dec. 31, PayPal held a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), according to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10.
CoinTelegraph

Payments provider Affirm to sunset crypto program after 19% staff cut

Max Levchin, the CEO of buy-now-pay-later company Affirm, has confirmed that they will be shutting down their “Affirm Crypto Program” amid dampening consumer spending and a changing macroeconomic environment. The CEO released a letter to shareholders on Feb. 8 alongside a 19% staff cut. He cited uncertain macroeconomic...
CoinTelegraph

‘Kraken Down’ — SEC commissioner rebukes own agency over recent action

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown of crypto exchange Kraken’s crypto staking program in the United States. The commissioner blasted her agency in a Feb. 9 statement titled “Kraken Down,” arguing that regulation by enforcement “is...
CoinTelegraph

Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential

The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
CoinTelegraph

US banking giant BNY Mellon exec says digital assets ‘here to stay’

Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), is adamant that the cryptocurrency market crash in 2022 won’t waver institutional interest in digital assets. At a conference run by Afore Consulting, Demissie said Feb. 8 that the digital asset industry is “here...
CoinTelegraph

Jump Crypto unveils critical vulnerability on Binance’s BNB Chain

Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has discovered a vulnerability in the Binance BNB Beacon Chain, which would allow the mint of an unlimited amount of arbitrary tokens. The issue was privately disclosed to the BNB team, enabling a patch to be developed and deployed within 24 hours. In a blog...
CoinTelegraph

Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto and securities: New interpretation of US Howey test gaining ground

The crypto community celebrated a victory in court on Jan. 30 when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted in the remedies hearing of the LBRY case that secondary sales of its LBC coin were not securities sales. John Deaton, a friend of the court, or amicus curiae, in the case, was so excited that he created a video for his Twitter-hosted CryptoLawTV channel that evening.
CoinTelegraph

Coincover secures $30M in funding to strengthen digital asset security

London-based digital asset protection firm Coincover has secured $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital with a follow-on investment from CMT Digital. According to Coincover’s announcement, the funds will be used to scale its operations, drive recruitment, develop new products and form partnerships to help strengthen the security of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby providing even more comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals holding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph

Arthur Hayes bets on Bitcoin, altcoin surge in H1 2023 as he buys BTC

Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and even nascent altcoins are a solid “buy,” a previously risk-off investor says. In a blog post released on Feb. 8, industry stalwart Arthur Hayes announced a u-turn on his current crypto investment plans. Hayes changes tune on “risky assets”. Current macroeconomic conditions...

