Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
Kraken staking ban is another nail in crypto’s coffin — and that’s a good thing
Rumors of an impending crypto ban came to fruition on Feb. 9 with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against Kraken, which resulted in a settlement where the exchange agreed to end its staking services for American users. The action will likely extend to all companies based in the United States.
New Hampshire could become an alternative for crypto firms moving to the Bahamas
New Hampshire is on the verge of becoming a national leader in cryptocurrency if its legislature follows through on recommendations made by a commission appointed by Governor Chris Sununu. The recommendations would establish a legal framework for blockchain and crypto businesses in the state, providing clarity and certainty to entrepreneurs and regulators while avoiding the onerous and largely pointless special rules federal regulators and members of Congress want to impose on the industry. The proposed rules would also protect consumers, depositors and investors.
The role of cryptocurrency in advancing financial inclusion
Access to and use of financial services, known as financial inclusion, is crucial for economic growth and development. Unfortunately, a large portion of the population, particularly in developing nations, still lacks access to basic banking services. The World Bank estimates that 1.4 billion adults worldwide are without access to these services, which limits economic opportunities and perpetuates poverty.
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022
Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. As of Dec. 31, PayPal held a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), according to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10.
Hut 8 merger would’ve happened even without FTX or crypto turmoil, says CEO
Crypto exchange FTX’s collapse and overall crypto market turmoil were not key factors in the decision to merge crypto mining firm Hut 8 with US Bitcoin Corp., according to Hut 8 CEO Jamie Leverton. On Feb. 8, Leverton said that the merger was mainly about providing diversified revenue and...
Payments provider Affirm to sunset crypto program after 19% staff cut
Max Levchin, the CEO of buy-now-pay-later company Affirm, has confirmed that they will be shutting down their “Affirm Crypto Program” amid dampening consumer spending and a changing macroeconomic environment. The CEO released a letter to shareholders on Feb. 8 alongside a 19% staff cut. He cited uncertain macroeconomic...
‘Kraken Down’ — SEC commissioner rebukes own agency over recent action
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown of crypto exchange Kraken’s crypto staking program in the United States. The commissioner blasted her agency in a Feb. 9 statement titled “Kraken Down,” arguing that regulation by enforcement “is...
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
Getting rid of crypto staking would be a ‘terrible path’ for the US — Coinbase CEO
The CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, believes that banning retail crypto staking in the United States would be a “terrible” move by the country’s regulators. Armstrong made the comments in a Feb. 9 Twitter thread which has already been viewed over 2.2 million...
US banking giant BNY Mellon exec says digital assets ‘here to stay’
Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), is adamant that the cryptocurrency market crash in 2022 won’t waver institutional interest in digital assets. At a conference run by Afore Consulting, Demissie said Feb. 8 that the digital asset industry is “here...
Jump Crypto unveils critical vulnerability on Binance’s BNB Chain
Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has discovered a vulnerability in the Binance BNB Beacon Chain, which would allow the mint of an unlimited amount of arbitrary tokens. The issue was privately disclosed to the BNB team, enabling a patch to be developed and deployed within 24 hours. In a blog...
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
Crypto and securities: New interpretation of US Howey test gaining ground
The crypto community celebrated a victory in court on Jan. 30 when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted in the remedies hearing of the LBRY case that secondary sales of its LBC coin were not securities sales. John Deaton, a friend of the court, or amicus curiae, in the case, was so excited that he created a video for his Twitter-hosted CryptoLawTV channel that evening.
Coincover secures $30M in funding to strengthen digital asset security
London-based digital asset protection firm Coincover has secured $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital with a follow-on investment from CMT Digital. According to Coincover’s announcement, the funds will be used to scale its operations, drive recruitment, develop new products and form partnerships to help strengthen the security of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby providing even more comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals holding digital assets.
Arthur Hayes bets on Bitcoin, altcoin surge in H1 2023 as he buys BTC
Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and even nascent altcoins are a solid “buy,” a previously risk-off investor says. In a blog post released on Feb. 8, industry stalwart Arthur Hayes announced a u-turn on his current crypto investment plans. Hayes changes tune on “risky assets”. Current macroeconomic conditions...
