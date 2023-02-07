Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping
On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
Cop Shop (2/9)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting
A Hutchinson man is in custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.
Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/9)
BOOKED: Bruce Felder on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Habitual Violator, No Proof of Insurance, and Turn Signal, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court cases for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tyler Smith on two Barton County...
KWCH.com
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in $25K hay theft
The Crime Stoppers in Great Bend and Barton County are looking for more information regarding a theft of hay bales near Olmitz, Kansas.
Pretrial hearing date set in case of former cop charged with rape
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer will have its pretrial hearing in April. Following a Wednesday status conference, Judge Daniel Gilligan set the pretrial hearing for Todd W. Allen for April 10 at 8:30 a.m. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17...
Streets selected for repairs; Great Bend has 24th Street on their radar
When it comes to street maintenance and repairs, there will always be more to do. Each year, the City of Great Bend tackles a large resurfacing project along with smaller chip and crack sealing assignments. When the city announced the 2023 street resurfacing project would focus on a two-block stretch...
🎙County Edition: Attorney Levi Morris
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Attorney Levi Morris that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays
A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
Barton Community College students named to President’s List for fall 2022
Barton Community College has named 256 students to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this honor students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale. Albert.
Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program
Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
Great Bend to discuss execution of 'quality of life' projects
Early estimates showed the .15% quality of life sales tax in Great Bend would collect $567,000 in a year. With the city recently receiving some of their best tax collections in history, that number could be on the rise. A 10-year master plan has outlined a number of goals the...
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/9)
Thursday, Feb. 9 - Chamber Coffee: Ambassador Club at 1321 Main St. (Equity Bank). Doors open at 9 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m.
Claflin downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Great Bend schools celebrate reading initiative with Mad Science
The Great Bend Reading Initiative kicked off on Jan. 6 and reached its conclusion earlier this week with a bang. Or at least some fire. The GB Reads program was an effort by USD 428 to promote reading and family togetherness in all its schools. On Monday and Tuesday, Jetpack Jason with Kansas City-based Mad Science presented at all the elementary schools in Great Bend. Holly Tittel, media specialist and librarian in the district, said it was a great way to cap off the initiative.
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director
The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
