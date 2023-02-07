ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (2/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/9)

BOOKED: Bruce Felder on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Habitual Violator, No Proof of Insurance, and Turn Signal, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court cases for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tyler Smith on two Barton County...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County

OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Work to begin on Fort, Fourth apartments in Hays

A Hays developer will soon be laying foundations for a new apartment complex at Fort and Fourth streets. Developer Michael Graham came before the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday to request a resolution to support his application for $650,000 in moderate-income housing grants. Graham applied for the grant funds last...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program

Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend schools celebrate reading initiative with Mad Science

The Great Bend Reading Initiative kicked off on Jan. 6 and reached its conclusion earlier this week with a bang. Or at least some fire. The GB Reads program was an effort by USD 428 to promote reading and family togetherness in all its schools. On Monday and Tuesday, Jetpack Jason with Kansas City-based Mad Science presented at all the elementary schools in Great Bend. Holly Tittel, media specialist and librarian in the district, said it was a great way to cap off the initiative.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director

The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
