therealdeal.com
Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County
A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Environmental crusader, Syracuse University alum Ward Stone is dead at 84
Hudson, N.Y. — Ward Stone, the longtime state wildlife pathologist whose name became synonymous with environmental activism as he helped uncover and publicize the threat of PCBs, died Wednesday in Columbia Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was 84. Mercurial in his personal life and media-savvy in...
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Former family court magistrate becomes chief accountability officer at Syracuse police
Syracuse, N.Y. – A retired family court magistrate from Oneida County has been named the first chief accountability officer at the Syracuse Police Department, a $105,000-a-year civilian position created last year by Mayor Ben Walsh and the city council to oversee police reform and improve community relations. Jawwaad Rasheed,...
localsyr.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
Brooklyn man busted in Cortland with 2 ounces of cocaine
The driver, 40-year-old Akil Gettys of Brooklyn, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license while also possessing approximately 2 ounces of cocaine.
Republicans won’t run for Syracuse Common Council seats in 2023 election
Onondaga County Republicans gathered Thursday night to designate the party’s candidates for the 2023 election with some notable exceptions. The GOP did not choose a candidate for any of the seven seats up for election this November on the Syracuse Common Council.
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County owed over $400,000 in hotel-motel room occupancy tax revenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County is owed more than $420,000 after an audit on the county’s hotel-motel room occupancy tax. The Onondaga County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax Law (ROT) permits the county to collect a seven percent room rental tax on the per diem rental charge. In 2022,...
Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
waer.org
Jamesville closure raises concerns about accommodating shifts in jail population
There are still plenty of lingering questions now that it appears Jamesville Correctional Facility will close. The plan approved by Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday will transfer officers and inmates to the justice center downtown. That could present new challenges regarding any shifts in jail population. One of the biggest questions...
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
