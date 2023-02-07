ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
therealdeal.com

Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County

A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Police get new ‘chief accountability officer’ (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s been nuts,” owner Mark Bullis said this week. “But we’re handling it. We’re getting people in, and we’re getting them out with a smile.” What’s bringing people back? Probably the diner’s unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what’s causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo) (AP Photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy