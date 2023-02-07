Michigan bids to ride momentum, continue dominance of Nebraska

Nebraska and Michigan each have an opportunity to continue some rare momentum when the Big Ten Conference teams meet Wednesday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (13-10, 7-5) have not won three consecutive games since starting the season 3-0, but Sunday's home victory over rival Ohio State gave them back-to-back conference wins for only the second time in 2022-23.

"One game at a time, we've got to keep plugging away," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson is coming off one of his best games of the season after recording 26 points and 11 rebounds against Ohio State. He ranks fourth in points (18.1) and fifth in rebounds (8.4) per game in Big Ten play.

Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) hasn't won consecutive Big Ten games since last season, but it is coming off one of its most impressive performances in recent memory, a 72-63 home win over Penn State.

That victory helped the Cornhuskers surpass last season's total, and another win would give them their most in Big Ten play since 2018-19.

It was the Cornhuskers' first win since losing starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary to season-ending injuries. Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence collected 11 points and nine rebounds and junior Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30.

"With all the adversity we've faced this season ... you have to have guys step up," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

How well Nebraska takes care of the ball could determine its chances for what would be a third road win this season. It had a season-low seven turnovers against Penn State after giving it away 49 times in the previous three games.

For the Wolverines, defending the 3-point line has been one of their biggest strengths. Big Ten opponents are shooting just 31 percent from outside.

Michigan, which entered the week in a six-way tie for third place in the Big Ten, has dominated Nebraska since before it joined the conference. The Wolverines have won the last seven meetings and 17 of 18 dating back to 1980.

Nebraska has never won on Michigan's home floor. --Field Level Media