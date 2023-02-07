ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury looking for candidates for upcoming election

TEWKSBURY — Town boards and committees depend on residents to step up and get involved in decisions that affect the community. Residents are able to run for boards which evaluate information and make decisions about projects and policies that affect the entire community. Serving the municipality as an elected official is an opportunity afforded to every registered voter living in the town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Town officials take no action on proposed trash collection reforms

READING – Rarely does an employee talk trash with his bosses and get away with it. But Tuesday night in the Select Board meeting room, Town Manager Fidel Maltez not only got away with it but also received applause and a hefty pay raise. The board’s agenda included talk...
homenewshere.com

Subdivisions bring disruption to the Planning Board

WILMINGTON — The Planning Board led eventful public hearings on three subdivision requests during their meeting on Tuesday night: Tobin Drive, Birch Street, and Eagleview Drive. The representative for 6 Tobin Drive opened by explaining that there had been a site walk conducted and extensions to the frontage proposed...
homenewshere.com

Robbed Santander in Tewksbury: Bank robber pleads guilty

TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Redmen Boys Hockey defeats Weymouth, advances to Burns Cup Final

CANTON – It appears as if the Redmen are hitting their stride. After several weeks of up-and-down hockey, the reigning Division 2 state boys hockey champions of Tewksbury, enjoyed a tremendous week with a hard earned 2-0 win over Lincoln-Sudbury, the No. 17 ranked team in Division 2. Then...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

This tie looks better on Woburn girls hockey team

WOBURN — After being off for two weeks, one for open dates and one for the Woburn teachers’ strike, the Woburn High girls’ team team came back to garner one of its best results of the season, a 2-2 tie with Reading, last night at O’Brien Rink.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Girls Hockey team defeats Reading, proving to be a true contender

STONEHAM — Last week, Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey coach John Lapiana suggested that, in the past, his opposition would often shrug off upcoming games with his team, treating them as just a bump in the road, or as he termed it, “an easy two points.”. The litmus test...
STONEHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy