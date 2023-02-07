Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury looking for candidates for upcoming election
TEWKSBURY — Town boards and committees depend on residents to step up and get involved in decisions that affect the community. Residents are able to run for boards which evaluate information and make decisions about projects and policies that affect the entire community. Serving the municipality as an elected official is an opportunity afforded to every registered voter living in the town.
homenewshere.com
Town officials take no action on proposed trash collection reforms
READING – Rarely does an employee talk trash with his bosses and get away with it. But Tuesday night in the Select Board meeting room, Town Manager Fidel Maltez not only got away with it but also received applause and a hefty pay raise. The board’s agenda included talk...
homenewshere.com
Subdivisions bring disruption to the Planning Board
WILMINGTON — The Planning Board led eventful public hearings on three subdivision requests during their meeting on Tuesday night: Tobin Drive, Birch Street, and Eagleview Drive. The representative for 6 Tobin Drive opened by explaining that there had been a site walk conducted and extensions to the frontage proposed...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Santander in Tewksbury: Bank robber pleads guilty
TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
homenewshere.com
Redmen put it all together in lastest win over Haverhill; have won five-of-last-seven-games
TEWKSBURY – It was a special night for so many different reasons. Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team came through with a thrilling, hard-earned victory which came down to the final seconds, by overtaking Haverhill, 58-54, before the home crowd on Sr. Night, the Redmen's final regular season home game.
homenewshere.com
Redmen Boys Hockey defeats Weymouth, advances to Burns Cup Final
CANTON – It appears as if the Redmen are hitting their stride. After several weeks of up-and-down hockey, the reigning Division 2 state boys hockey champions of Tewksbury, enjoyed a tremendous week with a hard earned 2-0 win over Lincoln-Sudbury, the No. 17 ranked team in Division 2. Then...
homenewshere.com
This tie looks better on Woburn girls hockey team
WOBURN — After being off for two weeks, one for open dates and one for the Woburn teachers’ strike, the Woburn High girls’ team team came back to garner one of its best results of the season, a 2-2 tie with Reading, last night at O’Brien Rink.
homenewshere.com
Ties Belmont, one of the state’s top teams and blanks Burlington: Wildcats enjoy a big week on the ice
BELMONT – Back on December 21st, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team put it all together against one of the state's best teams losing to Arlington, 4-2, in just the second game of the season. Fast forward six weeks later, and while the 'Cats have enjoyed a nice...
homenewshere.com
Dick Wetzler has watched high school sports for 80 years: Hockey program honors team’s biggest fan, and proud Veteran
WILMINGTON – For the past handful of years, the Wilmington High School Hockey program has joined forces with the Local Heroes Group. The gate receipts from one designated game would go to help benefit local veterans. This Saturday afternoon it was only fitting that the hockey program honored a...
homenewshere.com
Girls Hockey team defeats Reading, proving to be a true contender
STONEHAM — Last week, Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey coach John Lapiana suggested that, in the past, his opposition would often shrug off upcoming games with his team, treating them as just a bump in the road, or as he termed it, “an easy two points.”. The litmus test...
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers conclude regular season, prepare for Saturday’s Sectional Meet
On Saturday, the Wilmington High School wrestling squad competed in their last tune up for the postseason at the Triton quad meet. With the sectionals approaching this weekend, Saturday was a final opportunity for the ‘Cats to fine tune their skills against a live opponent. Despite the 0-3 day,...
Comments / 0