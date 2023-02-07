Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 yearsRobbie NewportBend, OR
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023Michelle NorthropWarm Springs, OR
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KTVZ
Freezin’ for a reason: Dozens take a cold river splash in Bend’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
Dozens of hardy souls ran into the ice-cold water of the Deschutes River at Riverbend Park on Saturday, a fun way to raise funds for Special Olympics Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
KTVZ
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
KTVZ
Redmond City Council sets hearing on proposed city rules for camping on public property
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) On Tuesday evening, the Redmond City Council will host a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances establishing time, place, and manner regulations on camping on public property, enforcement of property in rights-of-way, and making technical changes to improve administration. Councilors will...
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
KTVZ
Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
KTVZ
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time from law enforcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. Levy told NewsChannel 21 Friday, "80 percent of the use is actually for kids with allergies or seizures, or athletes...
KTVZ
Climate activists protest in downtown Bend over proposed natural gas pipeline expansion
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TC Energy is a Canadian company looking to expand a 60-year-old natural gas pipeline that passes just east of Bend, but climate activists are mobilizing to oppose those plans. Young advocates from COCC, OSU-Cascades and Summit High School staged a protest Friday afternoon at "Peace Corner,"...
Comments / 1