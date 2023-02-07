ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin will reevaluate its program to shelter people in extreme weather. Again.

Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday to better shelter people in extreme weather and potentially expand the program. The unanimous approval came after a week of criticism from residents and council members of the city's handling of power outages that stretched into a week for tens of thousands of customers. Some of the city's emergency shelters lost power and even turned people away.
San Marcos' contract with police was repealed. What happens now?

San Marcos has fewer than 120 days to renegotiate its contract with the police union after repealing the deal earlier this week. No meeting dates or deadlines have been set yet. The contract, which was renewed in October, was meant to last through Sept. 30, 2025. San Marcos Councilwoman Alyssa...
MAP: Here's a look at 311 calls to clean up storm debris

As Austin Energy crews continue work to restore power to customers, Austin Resource Recovery is beginning the long work of taking care of the culprits for the utility's massive outage over the last week: downed tree limbs. ARR has said the cleanup will take months. For context, it took just...
What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts

It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
Austin ISD has a backlog of special education evaluations. A disability rights group wants action.

Disability Rights Texas sent a letter Thursday to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath calling for an investigation into the Austin Independent School District. The advocacy group said Austin ISD is violating federal and state law by failing to evaluate in a timely manner students who may have disabilities. The evaluations are used to determine whether students are eligible for special education services.
