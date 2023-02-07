Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
kut.org
Austin will reevaluate its program to shelter people in extreme weather. Again.
Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday to better shelter people in extreme weather and potentially expand the program. The unanimous approval came after a week of criticism from residents and council members of the city's handling of power outages that stretched into a week for tens of thousands of customers. Some of the city's emergency shelters lost power and even turned people away.
kut.org
Austin to open centers for people impacted by the winter storm to get help
Austin residents recovering from last week's winter storm can now access free resources and support at locations across the city. The multiagency resource centers, hosted by the City of Austin, partner agencies and community groups, will be open Wednesday through Saturday. The centers will provide hot food, showers, laundry facilities,...
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
kut.org
With job on the line, Austin's city manager offers 'heartfelt apologies' for winter storm response
A day after members of the Austin City Council said his employment was in question, City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized for the city’s response to an ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of people without power for days. In a prepared statement he read at a meeting with...
kut.org
What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts
It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city’s latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said. Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn’t. The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
Who’s responsible for Austin’s widespread power outages? City Council wants answers
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson plans to look at the effectiveness of City Manager Spencer Cronk alongside city council members in this week's meeting.
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
wilcosun.com
How to handle tree debris, pickups in Georgetown and across Wilco cities
Two extra tree disposal services are being offered to Georgetown residents later this month to assist in removing fallen branches and tree debris following the ice storm. Special services being provided by the city include a curbside pick up beginning on Monday, February 27, for tree limbs. The city is also opening a second drop-off location where residents can leave tree debris free of charge…
Ice storm damage closes parks in Cedar Park
They said large parks like Elizabeth Milburn Park and Veterans Park are taking longer to clear than others simply from the numerous trees broken by the heavy ice.
