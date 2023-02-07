ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin will reevaluate its program to shelter people in extreme weather. Again.

Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday to better shelter people in extreme weather and potentially expand the program. The unanimous approval came after a week of criticism from residents and council members of the city's handling of power outages that stretched into a week for tens of thousands of customers. Some of the city's emergency shelters lost power and even turned people away.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin to open centers for people impacted by the winter storm to get help

Austin residents recovering from last week's winter storm can now access free resources and support at locations across the city. The multiagency resource centers, hosted by the City of Austin, partner agencies and community groups, will be open Wednesday through Saturday. The centers will provide hot food, showers, laundry facilities,...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts

It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city’s latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said. Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn’t. The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm

Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others

The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

How to handle tree debris, pickups in Georgetown and across Wilco cities

Two extra tree disposal services are being offered to Georgetown residents later this month to assist in removing fallen branches and tree debris following the ice storm. Special services being provided by the city include a curbside pick up beginning on Monday, February 27, for tree limbs. The city is also opening a second drop-off location where residents can leave tree debris free of charge…
GEORGETOWN, TX

