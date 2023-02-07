Paris Baguette’s Next Vegas Location to Open in Sahara Pavilion South

In September 2021, What Now reported on plans for South Korean cafe and bakery chain Paris Baguette to expand in Las Vegas, with four new locations to be added to the one currently operating on Spring Mountain Road .

“We’ve signed more than 71 franchise agreements this year,” Mark Mele , Chief Development Officer at Paris Baguette America , told What Now at the time. “We’re a strong brand with global recognition and we’re only getting stronger.”

After a year-and-a-half-long wait, we can finally reveal the location of the bakery chain’s next outpost. Paris Baguette will open in Sahara Pavilion South , at 2610 S Decatur Blvd .

What Now reached out to franchisee Helen Kim on Tuesday. Kim said the new location will seat about 70 people in a space of nearly 5,000 square feet. That’s more than enough room to enjoy the chain’s wide variety of baked goods, which include pastries both sweet and savory, cakes, breads, baguettes, croissants, and sandwiches, all alongside coffees, teas, and seasonal beverages. In fact, it’s more than double the size of the Spring Mountain location.

The location is situated near the planned location of Las Vegas’s first H Mart , which, said another Paris Baguette representative, is likely to bring in a lot of customers.

This leaves one question: where is Paris Baguette headed next?

“We’re looking into Henderson and Summerlin,” the representative said. “But we’re still searching.”

Photo: Official

