abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs
Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel. Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on multiple drug, weapon charges
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road on Feb. 7 after seeing Darby operating a vehicle. The deputy had prior knowledge that his license was suspended. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, Ruff, ran on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle, according...
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of murder in 2018, sentenced 5 years later
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been sentenced after 5 years in connection with a murder that happened in 2018. According to authorities, Gerald Bryant, 31, was served arrest warrants in 2018 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Public...
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials. Authorities say...
Prosperity PD investigating mail theft
PROSPERITY — Last week, The Prosperity Post Office reported that someone had vandalized two outside metal mailboxes and taken the mail inside, according to the Prosperity Police Department. According to Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore, the Prosperity Post Office (155 N. Main Street, Prosperity) notified law enforcement that between...
WIS-TV
Sumter man in critical condition after being shot during home invasion
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting at a Tudor Street home on Tuesday night. On Feb. 7, 2023, police officers responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. and learned that a victim was being taken by a private vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey.
WRDW-TV
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29. According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.
