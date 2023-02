WALTHAM, Mass. – Down four with three minutes to play, Pace University scored eight of the game's final 11 points to edge Bentley University, 49-48, in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball Saturday afternoon on Barbara Stevens Court. It was the Setters' first victory in the Dana Center since the 2001 NCAA Division II East Regional championship game.

