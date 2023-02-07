The Lebanon Park Board plans to meet with the City Council next month to discuss plans for city park improvements. With additional revenue from a sales tax approved by voters, the Park Board is discussing plans for additional park facilities, beginning with the city’s Wallace Park. Board members will at the 6 p.m. March 2 City Council work session to discuss the master plan for parks. “We’ll discuss our master plan and the possible plans for Wallace Park renovations,” Parks Director John Shelton said. “This is to make sure that they’re in the loop and are hearing it firsthand, they can ask questions of the park board,” he said. “It gives the public more chances to respond and coordinate and council understand where we’re at in the planning process before we go back to them and ask for money,” he said. “We’ll also be going to the public and show them what we want to do at Wallace, Harke and Atchley, get some public input and make sure we’re building what the public wants.” For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO