West Milford, NJ

TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father

TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TILLSON, NY
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give...
SCRANTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with theft by deception in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to Denville Township police. On Ja. 6, police received a report from a local business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on their bank account, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
spartaindependent.com

No charges in death of man shot by Newton police

A state grand jury voted not to file criminal charges in the death of Gulia Dale III, 61, who was shot and fatally wounded by two Newton police officers July 4, 2021. Dale’s death was investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).
NEWTON, NJ
