Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Police Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman
A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver. Several shots are fired by members of Morris County's emergency...
On-the-job discipline of gunman led to NJ councilman’s shooting, prosecutor says
MILFORD — It was a disciplinary action and not politics that led a former employee to shoot Russell Heller in the parking lot of PSE&G's Franklin Township office Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Heller, 51, also an elected member of the Milford Borough Council, was...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension. Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father
TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting 2 parked cars in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 50-year-old Morris County man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting two parked vehicles in Hackettstown. On Feb. 4, at around 8:13 p.m., police responded to Saxton Drive for a report of gold van that struck two parked vehicles, police said.
Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts. Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends motorcycle on I-80 in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 Friday in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said. The crash happened on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 11.6 in Hope Township, Marchan said.
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with theft by deception in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to Denville Township police. On Ja. 6, police received a report from a local business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on their bank account, police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
spartaindependent.com
No charges in death of man shot by Newton police
A state grand jury voted not to file criminal charges in the death of Gulia Dale III, 61, who was shot and fatally wounded by two Newton police officers July 4, 2021. Dale’s death was investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).
Comments / 0