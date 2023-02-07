ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Business Journal

Discover Downstate Illinois: New brand identity launched by regional tourism bureau

For more than a decade, ILLINOISouth Tourism has grown its awareness throughout the region as it helps promote communities, businesses, attractions, and events in their 20-plus county coverage area of Southern Illinois. Today the bureau is announcing that after ten years of being known as ILLINOISouth, they are rebranding to Discover Downstate Illinois, which will take effect immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Be in Illinois: Where business and industry intersect with success

Intersect Illinois released its 2022 annual report in mid-November of last year. The report highlighted businesses the organization had helped relocate or expand (more than 357) during the year, with the results accounting for $402 million in investment and 1,884 new jobs throughout the state. After reporting these shared highlights...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Groundbreaking kicks off construction of Public Safety Center at the Emerson Park Transit Center

$13.5 million project made possible with Rebuild Illinois grant funding support. One year after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded St. Clair County Transit District a “Rebuild Illinois” grant totaling $9,975,000, dozens gathered on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis to mark the official start of construction on a new $13,584,000 Public Safety Center onsite.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group reduces violence in 2022

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is an investigative unit created in 2019 comprised of both state and local law enforcement agencies and community organizations utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction. PSEG successfully helped decrease violent crime in the East St. Louis area during 2022. Compared to 2021, homicides in East St. Louis decreased by 22 percent and non-fatal shootings by 29 percent. In 2022, PSEG seized more than 175 firearms.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

