For more than a decade, ILLINOISouth Tourism has grown its awareness throughout the region as it helps promote communities, businesses, attractions, and events in their 20-plus county coverage area of Southern Illinois. Today the bureau is announcing that after ten years of being known as ILLINOISouth, they are rebranding to Discover Downstate Illinois, which will take effect immediately.

