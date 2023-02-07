ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Babymoons in Upstate NY: 11 places to stay, explore for parents-to-be

Before you become a parent, traveling could be the last thing on your mind. But on social media, the babymoon is rising once again through popular travel trends and celebrity influencers. If you look past the beachfront coasts of Cancun or the green countryside of Tuscany, beautiful venues for that pre-parenthood getaway can still be found and enjoyed right here in Upstate New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Q 105.7

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
acadspartanreview.com

New Steakhouse?

Homemade onion rings, savory steaks, and fresh desserts are a few things to look forward to at Slater’s Steakhouse. Located in Five Points, Slater’s steakhouse had its opening night on November 16th, 2022. LRG Provisions and Butcher and Vine were the previous restaurants where Slater’s is currently. Unfortunately, both were relatively short-lived with Covid-19 partially to blame, so hopefully, Slater’s and more local businesses are here to stay.
ATHENS, NY
Q 105.7

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations. Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Lite 98.7

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

