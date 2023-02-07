ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex

Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]

It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]

Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
