Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex
Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
Lucas Hoge Takes Fans to the Middle of ‘Nowhere’ in Far-Flung New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Lucas Hoge is headed for "Nowhere" in his fun new video — and he's having an "absolute blast" doing it. The country singer is also an adventurer who hosts a show called Hoge Wild on the Sportsman Channel, and his new song and video tie in perfectly to the show's themes of travel and living life to the fullest.
Chris Lane’s Two ‘Foster Fail’ Dogs Are the Sweetest ‘Protectors’ to His Kids
Before Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were parents to their two boys, 20-month-old Dutton and 4-month-old Baker, they were pet parents to two rescue dogs, Cooper and Chloe. In fact, pets are so important to the singer that he included a line about them in "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a song he wrote before Dutton was born.
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
