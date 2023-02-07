Read full article on original website
Best places to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in Massachusetts
Extending a seemingly eternal drought to four years, Massachusetts residents will again need to stomach a Patriots-less Super Bowl. But with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs facing off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, Super Bowl LVII at least promises a matchup of two high-quality teams. For Massachusetts residents...
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Robert Kraft: I’m never selling the Patriots, team is ‘really part of my family’
Robert Kraft hopes the Patriots stay in his family for a very long time. Appearing on FOX Business Friday afternoon, the 81-year-old owner was asked if he’d ever sell the team and cash in on what’d surely be a huge payday. Kraft said he’d “never” sell the team and hopes that his children continue to run the franchise for years to come.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket
A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher S. Mason announces retirement
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason announced Friday that he will retire next week. Mason has been a member of the Mass. State Police for 30 years and has served as Colonel-Superintendent for more than three years. His retirement will take effect on Friday, Feb. 17. Mason was named...
When protesting at the Massachusetts State House can lead to arrests
More than a dozen climate activists left the Massachusetts State House in handcuffs Thursday evening, intently focused on their mission of civil disobedience and resolved at being arrested in their unsuccessful plea to Gov. Maura Healey to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The State House is a public building...
California’s new pesticide notifications might not shield farmworkers
Editor’s note: This story is the second of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. Read the first story here.
On the frontlines of pesticide exposure
Editor’s note: This story is the first of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News, and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. This project was produced in collaboration with Voices of Monterey Bay.
Mass. tax relief ideas include child tax credit, estate tax, senior property credit
Gov. Maura Healey and top Beacon Hill budget writers are interested in delivering permanent tax relief to Bay Staters, but no concrete proposals have emerged despite it being the second month of the new legislative session. Lawmakers last year were poised to adopt a raft of permanent tax code changes...
