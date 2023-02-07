ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 42

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Hoover, Shelby County open new fitness court at Veterans Park

Hoover firefighter Landon Johnson, left, and Hoover police officer Adam Partridge go through the fitness stations at a new fitness court at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, as Robert House, a fitness instructor with the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department, observes. The city of Hoover,...
HOOVER, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL. In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist. His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month. Most recently,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

When Taylor Swift went looking for a prom date in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Few may remember, or have heard about, the time when Taylor Swift came to Tuscaloosa County to attend her senior prom nearly 15 years ago.  While the country-pop sensation is now known as one of the best-selling musicians working today, the 2008-era Taylor Swift was just beginning to win hearts with […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Superintendent talks paraprofessional standards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Paraprofessional standards are getting attention in Alabama. Teacher aides are required to have a minimum of48 college credits or pass assessments. Jefferson County Schools has been alerting paraprofessionals of the requirement. The Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says there are 25 - 31 employees who don't meet that standard of have not provided documentation of needed requirements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

