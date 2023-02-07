The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and I can’t wait to watch the Big Game. Bid-on-Equipment has put together a list of the most Popular Super Bowl Foods by state. “Football and food already go hand-in-hand but add in the Super Bowl and it’s the best of both worlds!” they state. “It’s the time of year for classic favorites like buffalo wings and chip dips, but which dish deserves its own trophy as the best of the best?”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO