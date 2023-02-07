ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Township, PA

247Sports

Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania

Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. Panther247 takes a look at Pitt’s ten all-time highest ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. This list only includes athletes that played during the era of recruiting websites. Therefore, there won’t be players such as Dan Marino (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), Tony Dorsett (Hopewell) and many more who played before the era of recruiting rankings. This is strictly based on their recruitment coming out of high school and not on who had the best college career.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

The Women of Penn State Football, Part 1: Operations

You hear a lot about head coaches, assistant coaches and the idea of ever-growing support staffs across college athletics. Football is as much an arms race to collect actual on-field talent as it is growing a small army behind that talent. Walk into Penn State’s Lasch Building and you’re just as likely to see someone who doesn’t play football as you are someone who does.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
offtackleempire.com

Another dominant Penn State victory, another puzzlingly close Iowa dual

Kind of…: I said 23-10, but it ended up 29-9 as. OSU only won two matches, a Malik Heinselman pin at 125 and a Sammy Sasso decision at 149. I had Carson Kharchla winning at 165, but Alex Facundo took a 4-1 decision, which does reinforce my previous claim that PSU is a legit threat to make a run at Iowa’s record of 170 points at nationals. Kaleb Romero held Aaron Brooks to a 3-2 win, but PSU pretty much looked as inevitable as you expected them too. Levi Haines (14-2 over Paddy Gallagher), Greg Kerkvliet (9-0 over Tate Orndorff), and Max Dean (pin of Gavin Hoffman), accounted for PSU’s bonus points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthEast Times

BLOCS bullish on future of Catholic schools

Dave Rowan has had various jobs in his career, including spending seven years as vice president of sales and service for the Eagles. Rowan is enjoying his current post as CEO of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, which last week celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On the job for 3-plus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Super Bowl Food

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and I can’t wait to watch the Big Game. Bid-on-Equipment has put together a list of the most Popular Super Bowl Foods by state. “Football and food already go hand-in-hand but add in the Super Bowl and it’s the best of both worlds!” they state. “It’s the time of year for classic favorites like buffalo wings and chip dips, but which dish deserves its own trophy as the best of the best?”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point

Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
MARYLAND STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: Diamond Armor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week, we test a product that promises to give you better vision when driving your vehicle. It's called Diamond Armor and the maker claims it will also prevent frost or snow from sticking to your windshield. Kurt needs to know, Does It Really Work?. Looking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBAL Radio

GOP Dan Cox joins Pennsylvania senator as chief of staff

Former Frederick County Delegate Dan Cox, who was last year's Republican candidate for governor, has a new job in Pennsylvania. Cox was hired as the chief of staff for Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastrianao ran for governor in Pennsylvania in 2022. He lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

