Illinois Business Journal
Illinois employs over 120,000 clean energy jobs, approaching nearly five percent growth
According to a new analysis of employment data released in 4th Quarter 2022 by the national, nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and nonprofit Evergreen Climate Innovations, clean energy businesses in Illinois added more than 5,600 workers in 2021, now employing 120,775 Illinoisans across the state. The report was released...
Illinois Business Journal
IBHE awards $10.5 million in second round of GEER grants to Illinois institutions
Funds will be used to provide support for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) have awarded $10.5 million in grants through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) program to 21 institutions of higher education in Illinois.
Illinois Business Journal
Discover Downstate Illinois: New brand identity launched by regional tourism bureau
For more than a decade, ILLINOISouth Tourism has grown its awareness throughout the region as it helps promote communities, businesses, attractions, and events in their 20-plus county coverage area of Southern Illinois. Today the bureau is announcing that after ten years of being known as ILLINOISouth, they are rebranding to Discover Downstate Illinois, which will take effect immediately.
Illinois Business Journal
Be in Illinois: Where business and industry intersect with success
Intersect Illinois released its 2022 annual report in mid-November of last year. The report highlighted businesses the organization had helped relocate or expand (more than 357) during the year, with the results accounting for $402 million in investment and 1,884 new jobs throughout the state. After reporting these shared highlights...
Illinois Business Journal
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of Public Safety Center at the Emerson Park Transit Center
$13.5 million project made possible with Rebuild Illinois grant funding support. One year after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded St. Clair County Transit District a “Rebuild Illinois” grant totaling $9,975,000, dozens gathered on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis to mark the official start of construction on a new $13,584,000 Public Safety Center onsite.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group reduces violence in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is an investigative unit created in 2019 comprised of both state and local law enforcement agencies and community organizations utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction. PSEG successfully helped decrease violent crime in the East St. Louis area during 2022. Compared to 2021, homicides in East St. Louis decreased by 22 percent and non-fatal shootings by 29 percent. In 2022, PSEG seized more than 175 firearms.
Illinois Business Journal
MidAmerica Airport adopts incentive program to encourage new destination additions
In order to allow MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to grow and continue to thrive as a location for passenger flight service, the St. Clair County Public Building Commission has approved the adoption of an incentive program designed to encourage the addition of new destinations. As recommended by the director of...
