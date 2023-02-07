Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community. “When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.

