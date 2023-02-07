Read full article on original website
Trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis leads free concert for local students
“Music education is important for our country,” Grammy winner says in Springfield stop. More than 1,300 middle school, high school and college students from throughout the area watched a free concert in Springfield on Thursday by Wynton Marsalis, one of the most accomplished trumpeters in music history. All it...
Dayton native to open new wine spot in downtown Dayton
Dayton native Lauren Gay is opening a new wine business this summer in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. “It has been a long time coming,” Gay said. “I’ve been looking for a location for about four years.”. She told Dayton.com the original concept was to simply...
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
Best-selling author, gardening fitness on tap for annual perennial school set for Springfield
It’s back! The 23rd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School is returning on Thursday, March 2 in Springfield. I can’t wait!. I say this every year, and it’s true, this is my favorite program of the entire year. More than 200 plant people come together in one room to talk about perennials, learn about them, and just enjoy each other’s company after a long winter.
Last-minute gift shopping stops for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and a plan is in order. Coming through the door empty handed on February 14 is not an option. Here are some Dayton destinations packed with gift ideas to consider for that special someone in your life. The Winans Chocolate Factory in Piqua...
Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park
A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February
Karen Wick-Gagnet, co-founder and co-owner of Coco’s Bistro in Dayton, has a soft spot in her heart for Stivers School for the Arts. When her daughter, Coco, was 14, Wick-Gagnet along with co-owner and husband, Jim, started a Sunday brunch promotion with proceeds going to benefit the school. “I...
Troy DORA boundaries revised
A revised Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area featuring expanded boundaries and days of operation was approved Monday by Troy City Council. Among the changes are the DORA hours and days from noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and an increase in acreage for both the permanent and temporary boundaries from 20.24 acres today to a possible 193.44 acres for approved special events.
New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City
Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community. “When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
