thebig1063.com
Two arrested by CCSO after search warrant executed for drugs
On Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants at a residence in Claiborne County. During the execution of the search warrants detectives located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Detectives also recovered and seized United States currency...
sam1039.com
Whitley County And Williamsburg Police Arrest Four Theft Suspects
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges. It all started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community. Deputies found one suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Motley, who was arrested after a chase. Earlier, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off. Police later discovered the two incidents were related. Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, 33-year-old Rocky Brady, 34-year-old Kristan Starliper and 36-year-old Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody. Police are still investigating the case.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
WJHL
TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
wftgam.com
Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
mountain-topmedia.com
Court records give picture of allegations against Pike pair arrested for trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — We’re getting a clearer picture of the allegations against two Pike County residents who were arrested last week. Malinda Mounts, 44, and her boyfriend, Josh Allen, 26, both of Deadening Fork Road at Robinson Creek, were arrested Jan. 30. Each was charged with two counts of meth trafficking, but court records gave no details about the allegations.
WJHL
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
q95fm.net
Detention Center Inmate Receives Life-Sentence Following Overdose Death
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to life-in-prison, after he was found guilty of smuggling drugs into the Pike County Detention Center, which resulted in the death of one person. In October of last year, a jury found 38-year-old Justin Bryant, of Shelbiana, guilty of conspiracy to...
thebig1063.com
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
wymt.com
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
FOX 56
Kentucky man handed life in prison for role in multiple fentanyl-related deaths
A Shelbiana man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that led to the death of an individual.
Three plead guilty to selling fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses in Wise County
Three California residents have pleaded guilty to using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County, which was linked to two teenage overdoses.
WJHL
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
