Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
illinoisstate.edu
WGSS, Queer Talks speaker series, Spring 2023
The Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program (WGSS) has announced the Spring 2023 Speaker Series. The series will collaborate with Queer Talks, a series featuring LGBTQIA2S+ and queer studies research from emerging scholars in the field. Each talk will be held in the Multicultural Center, Room 150. Light snacks will be provided.
illinoisstate.edu
Black History Month speaker: Rethinking Race and Social Construction, February 27
Dr. Ken Warren, the Fairfax M. Cone Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of English at the University of Chicago, will deliver the lecture “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Monday, February 27, in Schroeder Hall, room 244, as part of events for Black History Month at Illinois State University.
illinoisstate.edu
Alumni discount for Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts performances of Hansel and Gretel and Agathe Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts invites all Illinois State University alumni to see a performance of Hansel and Gretel and Agathe Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express during the months of March and April. Hansel and Gretel. Composed by Engelbert Humperdinck with lyrical translation by Cori Ellison, Hansel...
Comments / 0