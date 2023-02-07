The Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program (WGSS) has announced the Spring 2023 Speaker Series. The series will collaborate with Queer Talks, a series featuring LGBTQIA2S+ and queer studies research from emerging scholars in the field. Each talk will be held in the Multicultural Center, Room 150. Light snacks will be provided.

