Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

OPRF adds small Project 2 tweaks, prepares to vote on plan

The school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School is poised to approve the scope for the long discussed and debated Project 2 at OPRF at their next board meeting on Feb. 23. The school board is expected to approve the plan to demolish and rebuild the southeast portion of the high school and replace it with a new physical education wing which would include a new 25 yard by 40 yard swimming pool with a 420 seat observation gallery to replace the two existing pools at the school that were built in 1928. The project would also include new gyms, PE classrooms and other improvements.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Mother of slain teen files lawsuit against BP gas station

The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside an Oak Park BP gas station last June has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the station’s owner, Hargobind Inc. The lawsuit argues gas station ownership is at fault due to its lax security and failure to protect the safety of its customers.
OAK PARK, IL

