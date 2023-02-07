After Cloud9’s dominant win against TSM, one of the best support players in the LCS has hit an impressive record for his League career in the region. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen has hit 200 career wins in the LCS, adding yet another notch to his belt over the last six years he’s spent in the Los Angeles competition. The 25-year-old veteran has had a roller coaster of a time in NA ever since he made the long trip over the Atlantic to join TSM ahead of the 2018 season.

4 HOURS AGO