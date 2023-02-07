Read full article on original website
One rising LEC star leads league in kills through 2023 LEC Winter regular season
The 2023 LEC Winter Split has brought a ton of ups and downs for European League of Legends fans and players alike, especially with the league’s new format. The shortened regular season has pushed the tournament to become fiercer than ever, and as a result, some diamonds have been forged in the fires of competition.
Riot hands out 8-year suspension to VALORANT Game Changers player, disciplines 3 others in wave of punishments
The developer of VALORANT has suspended four Game Changers players for a variety of offenses, Riot Games announced today. In two separate statements, Riot said that former EQ Cerise player Alex “Dsylexic” Luong has been handed a suspension from competing in Riot-sanctioned events for cheating in a match against CLG Red that took place in October. Dsylexic’s gender eligibility violated the entry requirements, too. As a result, Dsylexic has been banned from competing in Riot-sanctioned events for eight years.
Why G2 are the favorite to win IEM Katowice 2023
Six CS:GO teams are left in the running for the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy, but only one of them stands out as the clear favorite: G2 Esports. The European superteam have been playing nearly-perfect CS:GO over the last couple of weeks, showcasing exceptional individual mechanics, confidence, and strategies. When combined, these variables make it tough for G2’s opponents to win a map against them, let alone a series.
Oxygen Esports set to bolster VALORANT coaching staff with European player
North American organization Oxygen Esports is in discussions to sign European VALORANT player Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Bonkar is prepared to retire as a professional player in order to move into the head coach position for Oxygen. Current head coach Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon is set to make way for the move.
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Ronaldo's four games all came inside the opening 61 minutes of Al Nassr's win at Al-Wehda.
Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals
Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
A free-to-play football sim looking to rival Madden is hitting the turf this spring
If you’re a football fan gamer that’s tired of the Madden NFL series, then you may be in luck with a new sim hitting Steam Early Access this spring. Maximum Football is coming to Steam within the next few months and will release at a later date on consoles following the early access period. It actually looks pretty interesting, as evidenced by the announcement trailer below.
Jankos explains what went wrong for Fnatic in disastrous 2023 LEC Winter Season
Fnatic had an awful start to the 2023 LEC season, with the team failing to make it past the first single round-robin to the group stage. On his Feb. 7 stream, Team Heretics’ Jankos explained what went wrong for the team. The Polish jungler underlined he’s seeing problems similar...
CS:GO prodigy m0NESY topples s1mple as G2 walk over NAVI
Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov has been one of the most exciting prospects to watch ever since his beginnings on NAVI Junior and now the best of NAVI’s main roster can’t even lay a finger on the teenager. The 17-year-old’s performance against the three-time best player of the...
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
Six teams set to battle for $1M IEM Katowice prize pool
IEM Katowice begins Friday, highlighted by six CS:GO teams competing for a $1 million grand prize at the Spodek Arena
Bad News Eagles reportedly in talks with Asian organization that’s never invested in CS:GO before
Orgless Kosovar CS:GO team Bad News Eagles is in talks to sign with Bleed Esports, a Singapore-based organization that is mostly known for its time in VALORANT since 2021, according to a report by Dexerto. The negotiations between Bad News Eagles and Bleed are progressing “positively” and both the team...
Call of Duty legend Crimsix joins FaZe—but not for the game you’re thinking of
The winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time is back in the esports business—but the comeback is not going to take place in Modern Warfare 2. No, the 37-time CoD champion Crimsix is headed down a new road this time. Literally. FaZe Clan announced today that the former CoD star is going pro on the organization’s sim racing team. Seriously.
Different role, same dominance: C9 Zven racks up impressive LCS win milestone
After Cloud9’s dominant win against TSM, one of the best support players in the LCS has hit an impressive record for his League career in the region. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen has hit 200 career wins in the LCS, adding yet another notch to his belt over the last six years he’s spent in the Los Angeles competition. The 25-year-old veteran has had a roller coaster of a time in NA ever since he made the long trip over the Atlantic to join TSM ahead of the 2018 season.
This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked
Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
Veteran CS:GO pro reportedly stepping down from BIG after 3 years
The second-longest standing active player of BIG’s CS:GO roster is reportedly benching himself following the team’s poor results at IEM Katowice 2023. Florian “syrsoN” Rische is stepping down from the active lineup, according to a report from Dexerto today. The team announced the player won’t be able to participate in the IEM Brazil 2023 qualifier due to “personal reasons” and will be replaced by Marcel “hyped” Köhn.
Who is Milio in League of Legends?
The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio. As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.
