Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Dedication ceremony held for downtown Wichita Falls mural
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After three years of hard work, a new mural called “Better Together” was revealed in downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday. The mural was created by Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett. It depicts animals working together to put the moon back on its hook and is meant to represent humanity coming together to overcome hardships.
newschannel6now.com
TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center. The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few weeks, visitors who regularly attend the Wichita Bluff Nature Area have seen more and more vandalization at a place they love. On Friday, City of Wichita Falls officials discovered a large amount of vandalism along the trails. The trails are filled...
newschannel6now.com
Moose is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Moose is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. He’s a large dog, coming in at 114 pounds, so animal services officials said he would work best with older kids and dogs of similar size.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita county applies for prevention curriculum grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita county is applying for a grant to help address commercial sexual exploitation of minors. The grant’s fund could potentially allow K-12 schools in the county to learn about how to identify, report and prevent grooming. The prevention curriculum plans to help students identify...
newschannel6now.com
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000. Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business...
newschannel6now.com
Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Burkburnett pet shop raided, hundreds of animals rescued from unsafe conditions
undreds of animals have been confiscated from a pet shop in Wichita County where the Humane Society is describing very poor conditions. Little Critters Pet Shop in Burkburnett was raided yesterday with hundreds of animals
newschannel6now.com
WFISD teachers awarded Teacher Incentive Allotment stipends
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced that 91 teachers received designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program, generating over $800,000 in stipends directly to the teachers. WFISD’s data submission was accepted and teachers were informed of their designation and their anticipated stipend...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership. WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment. The police department has asked for those...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
newschannel6now.com
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed. Northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has fully reopened as of 3:47 p.m. after a large crash was reported in the area around 8:30 a.m. Wichita Falls Police...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced for murder on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Cody Stage was sentenced to 45 years for murder and two years for burglary of a building as part of a plea deal. His sentences will run concurrently, according to court documents.
newschannel6now.com
Vernon College will not raise tuition or fees for 2024-2025 school year
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon College Board of Trustees have voted to not raise tuition or fees for the 2024-2025 school year. This makes the second time in two years Vernon College has not raised the price of tuition or fees. “There are a lot of barriers that are...
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning after over three pounds of methamphetamine was found in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit. James Vanover was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Court documents state police...
newschannel6now.com
Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results
Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test. Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test. The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D.,...
newschannel6now.com
Nice Looking Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s with frosty conditions by morning. Saturday starts cold, but gets warmer later in the day with highs in the lower to middle 50s with light winds out of the south. South winds increase starting Sunday, in response to a strong storm system headed our way. South winds will help push temperatures into the 60s for Sunday and Monday despite an increase in cloud cover. The storm system brings a round of rain our way Monday night or very early Tuesday.
newschannel6now.com
MSU basketball hosts UT Permian Basin
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mustang basketball was back in Texoma taking on UT Permian Basin.
Comments / 0