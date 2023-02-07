ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Dedication ceremony held for downtown Wichita Falls mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After three years of hard work, a new mural called “Better Together” was revealed in downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday. The mural was created by Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett. It depicts animals working together to put the moon back on its hook and is meant to represent humanity coming together to overcome hardships.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

TXOLAN Alpaca Show returning to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular & Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will happen this weekend at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center. The show will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few weeks, visitors who regularly attend the Wichita Bluff Nature Area have seen more and more vandalization at a place they love. On Friday, City of Wichita Falls officials discovered a large amount of vandalism along the trails. The trails are filled...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Moose is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Moose is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. He’s a large dog, coming in at 114 pounds, so animal services officials said he would work best with older kids and dogs of similar size.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita county applies for prevention curriculum grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita county is applying for a grant to help address commercial sexual exploitation of minors. The grant’s fund could potentially allow K-12 schools in the county to learn about how to identify, report and prevent grooming. The prevention curriculum plans to help students identify...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFISD teachers awarded Teacher Incentive Allotment stipends

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced that 91 teachers received designations through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program, generating over $800,000 in stipends directly to the teachers. WFISD’s data submission was accepted and teachers were informed of their designation and their anticipated stipend...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership. WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment. The police department has asked for those...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed. Northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has fully reopened as of 3:47 p.m. after a large crash was reported in the area around 8:30 a.m. Wichita Falls Police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced for murder on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Cody Stage was sentenced to 45 years for murder and two years for burglary of a building as part of a plea deal. His sentences will run concurrently, according to court documents.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD says they have located missing man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning after over three pounds of methamphetamine was found in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit. James Vanover was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Court documents state police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test. Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test. The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D.,...
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

Nice Looking Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s with frosty conditions by morning. Saturday starts cold, but gets warmer later in the day with highs in the lower to middle 50s with light winds out of the south. South winds increase starting Sunday, in response to a strong storm system headed our way. South winds will help push temperatures into the 60s for Sunday and Monday despite an increase in cloud cover. The storm system brings a round of rain our way Monday night or very early Tuesday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy