Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message
The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
dotesports.com
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3
Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
dotesports.com
How to join the Fortnite School of the Llama
Epic Games has once again partnered with a popular gaming franchise to bring a classic character to Fortnite. As part of Geralt of Rivia’s introduction to the game, the developer has also implemented its own Witcher school in the School of the Llama. Players can sign up and prove they have what it takes to be a Witcher by completing challenges.
dotesports.com
Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3
Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers. The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms one of its newest and ‘most popular’ VALORANT modes is staying full-time
The early tests have been a success, and Riot Games confirmed today that “one of VALORANT’s most popular modes” is staying in the game long-term after an extensive but successful test period. In an announcement posted to the official VALORANT channel, gameplay product manager Coleman Palm told...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
dotesports.com
Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio
League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
The Verge
Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date
It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
Get ready for Starfield with $60 off the Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X and is now $60 off on both Walmart and Microsoft, in time for the release of Starfield.
dotesports.com
The best spots to farm kills on every Modern Warfare 2 map
The kill-farming formula in Call of Duty, despite being around for ages, can still be a pain to figure out. In Modern Warfare 2, the art of going for kills often remains a battle of attrition. Players spawn in on opposite sides of the map, take on fights, and make adjustments to their play on the fly as they learn their opponents’ weaponry and tendencies. But, respectable or not, it’s easy to argue that the most efficient way to consistently drop high-kill games is simply hunkering down and beaming enemies under advantageous conditions.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new trailer shows us a Hyrule in chaos
Nintendo revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. The new look comes ahead of the game’s upcoming May release on Nintendo Switch. Tears of the Kingdom is available for pre-order now and costs $69.99, which you might...
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
IGN
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Alpha Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Along With Details
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is going to be the fourth instalment in the Dragon Age franchise. The title in question has been in development since 2015, but players haven’t heard much about the game yet. The last development that we were informed about it was that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has completed its Alpha Milestone.
dotesports.com
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
