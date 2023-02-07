ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game

Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
dotesports.com

A planned Valkyrie nerf might not make it into Apex Legends season 16

Apex Legends season 16 is set to bring major changes to the game, including tons of balance changes that will almost certainly shift the meta. Some things might not change from this season to the next, however, such as Valkyrie’s longtime domination of the Apex Games. Valkyrie has remained...
dotesports.com

LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’

The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com

Who is Milio in League of Legends?

The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio. As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.
dotesports.com

Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game

Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
dotesports.com

LEC fans are elated after long-awaited BO3 match exceeds expectations

The first best-of-three of the 2023 season of the LEC delivered an exciting series, meeting fans’ expectations of the new format for the group stage of the European League of Legends competition. The series between Team Vitality and Team Heretics gave the viewers all they could hope for from a best-of-three match that went all the way, with both teams showcasing growth within the series.
dotesports.com

The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.3

After the social engineering attack that struck Riot Games in January, League of Legends is finally back on track with patch rollouts. Patch 13.3 which was supposed to release on Feb. 8, but went live on Feb. 9, brought the much-awaited Aurelion Sol rework, quality-of-life adjustments to Annie, and Ahri’s ASU. The patch was topped off with balancing changes to champions that deserve some love like Kayle and tank supports which were pushed out from the support role by Umbral Glaive and Hail of Blade abusers.
dotesports.com

Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023

It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
dotesports.com

Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs

Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com

Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio

League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
dotesports.com

CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case

CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com

Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene

Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...
dotesports.com

Challenge the MTG Standard meta with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries

New Standard Magic: The Gathering meta decks are flooding the Constructed format through the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries able to challenge the Simic Toxic Rotpriest decks. The launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has shifted the best-of-one and best-of-three MTG meta, from...

