Bay News 9

Sheriff's Office: Four students arrested in threat investigations

PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three Parrish Community High School (PCHS) students Thursday. Two are accused of posting videos to TikTok that simulate mass shootings, while the third allegedly made a false tip through the Fortify Florida app, a tool students can use to report suspicious activity.
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School student arrested, charged with making false FortifyFL tip

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County in connection with the threats made at Parrish Community High School. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for filing a fake tip on the school’s FortifyFL app Feb. 6 about a shooting at the school.
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Bay News 9

Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats

TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Bay News 9

Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors

BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
wild941.com

“Significant” Bomb Threat At Manatee County School

Multiple bomb threats at Parish High School led to the school being placed on lock down Tuesday until authorities could give the all clear. Sadly, this seems to have become a trend at the Manatee county high school. The Parrish Police Department and the FBI are investigating the bomb threat which came from an app called Fortify Florida, which allows users to make anonymous tips.
Mysuncoast.com

Second Parrish Community High School student arrested for video threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials arrested two Parrish Community High School students Thursday for posting videos depicting school shootings to social media. The arrests were made as another threat was reported against the school Thursday morning. In an email to parents, school officials said the two videos, and...
