Bay News 9
Sheriff's Office: Four students arrested in threat investigations
PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three Parrish Community High School (PCHS) students Thursday. Two are accused of posting videos to TikTok that simulate mass shootings, while the third allegedly made a false tip through the Fortify Florida app, a tool students can use to report suspicious activity.
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School student arrested, charged with making false FortifyFL tip
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County in connection with the threats made at Parrish Community High School. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for filing a fake tip on the school’s FortifyFL app Feb. 6 about a shooting at the school.
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
fox13news.com
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
2 Parrish Community High School students arrested for threatening mass shooting, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Parrish Community High School students were arrested Thursday after posting separate, but similar videos “depicting a mass shooting on campus,” authorities said. The arrests marked the third time students were arrested in the last two days for posting a video depicting a mass shooting, and the fourth threat to come […]
Bay News 9
Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats
TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Bay News 9
Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors
BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
wild941.com
“Significant” Bomb Threat At Manatee County School
Multiple bomb threats at Parish High School led to the school being placed on lock down Tuesday until authorities could give the all clear. Sadly, this seems to have become a trend at the Manatee county high school. The Parrish Police Department and the FBI are investigating the bomb threat which came from an app called Fortify Florida, which allows users to make anonymous tips.
Mysuncoast.com
Second Parrish Community High School student arrested for video threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials arrested two Parrish Community High School students Thursday for posting videos depicting school shootings to social media. The arrests were made as another threat was reported against the school Thursday morning. In an email to parents, school officials said the two videos, and...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
2021 Manatee County murder suspect arrested in Detroit
A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
